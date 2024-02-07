 Guess The Tool? More Like KNOW The Tool -

Guess The Tool? More Like KNOW The Tool

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman
Doug Kaufman has been with Babcox Media since 1987 serving in a variety of editorial and publishing roles and titles. He is currently editorial director of Brake & Front End, ImportCar, Tomorrow's Technician and Underhood Service. Doug has a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Bowling Green State University and remains a committed MAC enthusiast.
Published:

Sometimes the answer is so simple that it’s elusive and no one gets it right. Then there’s this week, where EVERYONE got it right. Congratulations on not second guessing yourselves!

Double congratulations go to the 10 lucky winners who were randomly selected from the incredible stack of correct entries. You’ll hear from our team soon about a $10 McDonald’s Gift Card!

The correct answer is a Four-Post Lift. Here’s the winners:

• Shelton Schuster, Woodruff Career & Technical Center, Peoria, IL
• Bob Yates, Genesee Valley BOCES, Batavia, NY
• Mark Jaye, Butler Community College, El Dorado, KS
• Benjamin Lane, Calvert Career & Technology Academy, Prince Frederick, MD
• Addison Kish, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IL
• Jordan Burnett, GDC Fleet Academy, Forsythe, GA
• Harold Strickland, Triton High School, Erwin, NC
• Anna Marks, Delaware Technical Community College, Stanton, DE
• Kade Jenkins, Chillicothe High School, Chillicothe, MO
• Alexis Koch, Lakeland Jr/Sr High School, Scott Twp., PA

If you don’t see your name here, try again this week! It’s the ever-popular Crossword Puzzle. If you can finish it in one sitting, you’ll be thrown in the hopper for another chance to be randomly selected from all complete entries this week. One entry per person! Entries must be received by midnight Sunday, February 11. Winners will receive a $10 gift card to McDonald’s.

Enter This Week’s Contest Here!

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every week.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

