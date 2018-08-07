Student-Built Jeep Wrangler Sells For $53,500 At Auction

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

The customized ’15 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited built through a collaboration between SEMA Education and students of the Santa Fe Early College Opportunities Auto Tech School (Santa Fe ECO) in Santa Fe, New Mexico, was auctioned off for $53,500—with all the proceeds going back to the school.

On June 26, the customized Jeep was auctioned through Bring-a-Trailer (BaT)—an online auction marketplace for buying and selling special vehicles. The auction resulted in a bid war at the end, finally closing at $53,500. One hundred percent of the proceeds will be used to fund another project that will continue to support and educate students about vehicle builds and careers in the automotive industry, according to SEMA.

“We at Bring-a-Trailer are very excited to partner with SEMA to auction this special Jeep build,” said Randy Nonnenberg, BaT co-founder and CEO. “We also know that young enthusiasts are key to the future of the automotive hobby, and we applaud SEMA for investing in this program and these students. We are very happy to also be donating our entire 5% auction fee on this Jeep to the same great cause.”

With the auction raising $53,500 and BaT donating 5% of the auction fee, the grand total raised for the school is $56,175.

The Jeep Wrangler Unlimited build collaboration also involved 24 automotive aftermarket companies who contributed parts for the one-of-a-kind Jeep.

“The industry has really supported this project,” said Zane Clark, SEMA senior director of education. “Their generosity has elevated the build beyond our expectations and created a once-in-a-lifetime learning experience for the students.”