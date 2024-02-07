SEMA & PRI Announce 2024 Washington Rally

SEMA and PRI, organizations in the specialty-automotive aftermarket and motorsports-parts industries, are set to host their Washington Rally in Washington, D.C., from May 8-9. The event aims to gather member companies to advocate for industry interests with Congressional members.

The rally will provide participants the chance to engage directly with members of Congress and their staff, discussing critical industry issues and advocating for supportive policies. This advocacy is crucial for addressing concerns such as the right to repair and modify vehicles, opposing restrictive vehicle technology mandates and ensuring access to federal lands for motorized use, the organizations said.

The 2024 presidential election and the uncertain future of the House and Senate make this year’s rally significant for SEMA and PRI members. The event represents a timely opportunity for industry representatives to voice their priorities in the nation’s capital, according to SEMA and PRI.

Accommodations for the rally are available at the Royal Sonesta Washington, D.C., Capitol Hill. More details can be found on the event registration page here.

The rally’s schedule includes a variety of events designed to facilitate engagement with policymakers and industry networking. Activities begin on Wednesday, May 8, with the SEMA-PRI PAC Reception at the Royal Sonesta Capitol Hill, requiring a PAC contribution for attendance. The evening will continue with the Washington Rally Congressional Dinner at the hotel’s Crown Ballroom.

On May 9, the day starts with a breakfast and welcome briefing, followed by meetings with Congressional representatives and the Cars at the Capitol event, showcasing vehicles on the southwest side of the U.S. Capitol. The afternoon includes a Congressional Luncheon at the Capitol Hill Club and additional meetings with Congressional Representatives.