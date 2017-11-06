Career/Universal Technical Institute (UTI)
Students Learn About Automotive, Diesel Careers At Rancho Cucamonga School

Students from area high schools visited Universal Technical Institute in Rancho Cucamonga, CA, to learn about careers in the automotive and diesel fields.

From an article on The Sun website:

High school students and teachers from across the Inland Empire took part in hands-on workshops Friday at Universal Technical Institute in Rancho Cucamonga for students interested in learning more about automotive and diesel careers.

Students from area schools, such as Rancho Cucamonga High School, in Rancho Cucamonga; Rialto High School, in Rialto; AB Miller High School, in Fontana; Corona High School, in Corona; Patriot High School, in Jurupa Valley; and Perris Lake High School, in Perris, took part in the event which included hands-on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) workshops.

Activities included virtual welding, motor building, computer technology to work headlight boards, and wheel alignments.

Click HERE to read the entire article about Universal Technical Institute on The Sun website.

