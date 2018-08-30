Universal Technical Institute Welcomes Inaugural Class To Bloomfield Campus

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Universal Technical Institute celebrated the official opening of its Bloomfield, New Jersey, campus during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Aug. 22, just a week after the inaugural class of students began their programs.

The new 108,000 square foot, state-of-the-industry campus is UTI’s first location in the tri-state area and its thirteenth campus nationwide. As the region’s strong demand for skilled transportation service technicians continues to grow, the campus will train students to succeed in these high-tech, well-paying jobs, which offer ample opportunities to build rewarding, long-term careers.

The ribbon cutting ceremony included government speakers such as Bloomfield Mayor Michael Venezia, Essex County Freeholder Carlos Pomares, Assemblyman Ralph Caputo, and Assemblywoman Cleopatra Tucker, representing New Jersey political leaders from the most local level to the State Legislature.

Additionally, major New Jersey transportation employers, many of whom offer tuition reimbursement programs and hiring incentives to UTI graduates, were in attendance. UTI currently partners with 30 of the nation’s leading transportation brands – including BMW, Cummins, Ford, Freightliner, Mercedes-Benz, NASCAR, Peterbilt, Porsche and Volvo.

“This school is important not just for Bloomfield, not just Essex County, but it is really important for Northern New Jersey and all of the state,” said Carlos Pomares, Essex County Freeholder. “This highly-skilled training is not available everywhere, and we have a very dense population with a million cars on the road, so we are very excited for the resources UTI brings to the community both in terms of job opportunities and for New Jersey businesses.”

According to UTI, the new campus has seen a warm reception from employers in the region. Like many who rely on skilled tradespeople, tri-state transportation employers have been struggling with labor shortages as their service departments continue to grow and more skilled technicians reach retirement age, without enough new, well-trained employees to replace them.

“We recognize that with UTI graduate hires, we know we aren’t just getting someone who can turn a wrench,” said Terrell McCray, Northeast HR Manager for Penske Truck Leasing. “Students here are pushed to think beyond the classroom; they’ve already worked on the equipment and sophisticated digital systems they’ll find in every Penske vehicle they touch, but, beyond that, learning to be a professional is part of the curriculum, and they have the classroom role models to set an example of how to conduct themselves in the workplace.”

Following the ribbon cutting, attendees were given tours of the campus and got a first-hand look at the classrooms and hands-on training labs outfitted with the equipment, technology and sophisticated digital systems that power modern vehicles.

Overall, the campus represents a more than $11 million investment by UTI in the region. It has the capacity to train up to 800 students each year in Automotive and Diesel Technology. Students can be ready to work in as little as 11 months in the 45-week diesel program and graduate the core automotive program in just 51 weeks. A soon-to-be-announced manufacturer-specific advanced training program will also be offered.

The campus will predominantly serve a commuter population, allowing students to access UTI’s quality education without leaving home.

“Our employer and industry partners are telling us that they can’t find enough skilled technicians to meet their demand, especially in a transportation hub like the New York metropolitan area,” said UTI-Bloomfield Campus President Steve McElfresh. “From a community perspective, these are fantastic career opportunities that allow graduates to support themselves and their families, and we are excited to provide their first few steps.”

A formal community grand opening will be held at the Bloomfield campus on October 24.