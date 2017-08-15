Career/Wiregrass Georgia Technical College
ago

Wiregrass’ Toby Heard Awarded Two Teacher Of The Year Awards

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow's Technician Staff,

View bio

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Chevrolet Unveils 2018 Camaro ZL1 NASCAR Cup Race Car

Wiregrass' Toby Heard Awarded Two Teacher Of The Year Awards

I-CAR Provides Primer On Park-Assist Systems

Ride Of The Week: 1996 American Motors Hummer Owned By Tupac Shakur

Average Cost Of Insuring Teen Drivers In U.S. Climbs To $5,000 A Year

I-CAR Provides Primer On Park-Assist Systems

SCRS Welding Video Emphasizes Technician Safety

Universal Technical Institute Launches New Welding Technology Program

I-CAR: Full-Body Sectioning Never A Safe Or Viable Repair Option

Ride Of The Week: 1970 Porsche 917K


Toby Heard, an automotive technology instructor at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, was recently honored by the Georgia Association for Career and Technical Education (GACTE).

From an article on the Valdosta Today website:

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s Automotive Repair Technology Instructor Toby Heard was recently named the Georgia Association for Career and Technical Education (GACTE) Post-Secondary Teacher of the Year at their Annual Banquet.

This honor advances him to nominee status for a National Award in 2018 during the Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE) Region II Fall Conference scheduled to be held on Jekyll Island.  Heard is in his 10th year of teaching.  At the GACTE conference in July, he was also recognized at the Trade and Industrial Educators of Georgia (TIEGA) Luncheon as the TIEGA Post-Secondary Teacher of the Year for a second time! In 2015 he was nominee for the Rick Perkins Teacher of the Year and ACTE Post-Secondary Teacher of the Year.

Click HERE to read the entire article about Toby Heard on the Valdosta Today website.

Show Full Article