 2024 Honda Prologue Qualifies for $7,500 U.S. EV Tax Credit

The all-electric Prologue will begin arriving at Honda dealerships in the coming weeks.

Published:

Honda announced today that most all-new 2024 Honda Prologue models, the first all-electric Honda SUV, will qualify for the U.S. $7,500 EV tax credit. The federal tax credit applies to the purchase of all 2024 Prologues built after Feb. 26, 2024. All 2024 Prologues will qualify when leased.

“Having the Honda Prologue qualify for the $7,500 EV tax credit is great news for our customers,” said Lance Woelfer, assistant vice president of Honda National Auto Sales, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “The Prologue is stylish, sporty and priced right, hitting the sweet spot of the EV market and meeting the demand from our customers.”

Prologue is arriving at Honda dealerships in the coming weeks, boasting a 296-mile EPA range rating as well as comprehensive charging solutions to instill confidence in new EV buyers.

2024 Honda Prologue Pricing & EPA Ratings

TrimDrive ConfigurationPricingEPA Ratings
MSRP2After Tax Credit3Plus
D&H4		Range Rating
on a Full Charge5		MPGe Rating5
City/Hwy/Combined
EXSingle Motor (2WD)$47,400$39,900$41,295296107 / 91 / 99
EXDual Motor (AWD)$50,400$42,900$44,295281101/ 88 / 95
TouringSingle Motor (2WD)$51,700$44,200$45,595296107 / 91 / 99
TouringDual Motor (AWD)$54,700$47,200$48,595281101/ 88 / 95
EliteDual Motor (AWD)$57,900$50,400$51,79527399 / 84 / 92

Sporty, Yet Comfortable Dynamics  
Built on a state-of-the-art electric vehicle platform with multi-link front and rear suspensions optimized by Honda engineers, Prologue delivers a sporty and engaging driving experience with class-leading refinement. Two-wheel drive models are powered by a front-mounted single motor tuned for confident acceleration and maximized efficiency with 212 hp and 236 lb.-ft. of torque.

Prologue Elite features standard all-wheel drive (available on EX and Touring), which adds an additional motor in the rear. This dual motor arrangement generates 288 hp and 333 lb.-ft. of torque, delivering responsive and quick acceleration.

All Prologues feature a comprehensive suite of Honda Sensing safety and driver-assistive technologies.

Additional key standard features include:

  • 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels
  • Google built-in
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Andriod Auto compatibility
  • Wireless phone charger (Qi)
  • 10-way power driver seat with adjustable lumbar support
  • Heated front seats
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control
  • Sirius XM satellite radio

Comprehensive Charging Solutions 
Recharging on the go is quick and convenient with DC fast charging at rates up to 150 kW. Prologue’s 85 kWh lithium-ion battery pack is designed to recharge 65 miles of range in about 10 minutes using DC fast charging.

Honda provides Prologue customers with comprehensive, top-in-class charging solutions both at home and on the road, including access to America’s largest public fast charging networks.

Upon the purchase or lease of a new Honda Prologue, customers can select one of three charging packages included in the purchase price. Honda offers a combination of public charging credits, charging equipment and installation credit to fit each buyer’s lifestyle and preferences.

Honda Prologue
Charging Packages		Option AOption BOption C
Charging EquipmentHome Charging Station (Level 2)Portable Charging Kit
(Level 1 and 2)
HHE
Installation Credit		$500$250
EVgo Charging Credit$100$300$750
Electrify America Introductory Charging60 kWh60 kWh60 kWh

Honda is the first automaker to offer its customers credits across multiple networks in the United States. 

  • Charging credits with EVgo and its partner roaming networks will be included with each optional charging package, providing even more convenient options for Prologue owners. These credits will range from $750 for owners aiming to maximize public charging to $100 for owners who select a Level 2 Home Charging Station and $500 installation credit, with a middle option including a $300 public charging credit paired with a Level 1/Level 2 Portable Charging Kit and a $250 installation credit.
  • Customers redeem the installation credit through the Honda Home Electrification (HHE) marketplace where they can access a network of experienced local installers, as well as dedicated support from expert Energy Advisors available to answer questions on installation, rebates, incentives and other home electrification products. 
  • Electrify America offers all first-time Honda EV owners 60 kWh of complimentary public charging, included with each available charging package.

With the new HondaLink Smartphone App Prologue owners can find available stations, pay for charging, redeem credits, enroll in subscription plans and access other features at the EVgo and Electrify America stations and those of their roaming partners.

