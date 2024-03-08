2024 Honda Prologue Qualifies for $7,500 U.S. EV Tax Credit

Honda announced today that most all-new 2024 Honda Prologue models, the first all-electric Honda SUV, will qualify for the U.S. $7,500 EV tax credit. The federal tax credit applies to the purchase of all 2024 Prologues built after Feb. 26, 2024. All 2024 Prologues will qualify when leased.

“Having the Honda Prologue qualify for the $7,500 EV tax credit is great news for our customers,” said Lance Woelfer, assistant vice president of Honda National Auto Sales, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “The Prologue is stylish, sporty and priced right, hitting the sweet spot of the EV market and meeting the demand from our customers.”

Prologue is arriving at Honda dealerships in the coming weeks, boasting a 296-mile EPA range rating as well as comprehensive charging solutions to instill confidence in new EV buyers.

2024 Honda Prologue Pricing & EPA Ratings

Trim Drive Configuration Pricing EPA Ratings MSRP2 After Tax Credit3 Plus

D&H4 Range Rating

on a Full Charge5 MPGe Rating5

City/Hwy/Combined EX Single Motor (2WD) $47,400 $39,900 $41,295 296 107 / 91 / 99 EX Dual Motor (AWD) $50,400 $42,900 $44,295 281 101/ 88 / 95 Touring Single Motor (2WD) $51,700 $44,200 $45,595 296 107 / 91 / 99 Touring Dual Motor (AWD) $54,700 $47,200 $48,595 281 101/ 88 / 95 Elite Dual Motor (AWD) $57,900 $50,400 $51,795 273 99 / 84 / 92

Sporty, Yet Comfortable Dynamics

Built on a state-of-the-art electric vehicle platform with multi-link front and rear suspensions optimized by Honda engineers, Prologue delivers a sporty and engaging driving experience with class-leading refinement. Two-wheel drive models are powered by a front-mounted single motor tuned for confident acceleration and maximized efficiency with 212 hp and 236 lb.-ft. of torque.

Prologue Elite features standard all-wheel drive (available on EX and Touring), which adds an additional motor in the rear. This dual motor arrangement generates 288 hp and 333 lb.-ft. of torque, delivering responsive and quick acceleration.

All Prologues feature a comprehensive suite of Honda Sensing safety and driver-assistive technologies.

Additional key standard features include:

19-inch aluminum alloy wheels

Google built-in

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Andriod Auto compatibility

Wireless phone charger (Qi)

10-way power driver seat with adjustable lumbar support

Heated front seats

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Sirius XM satellite radio

Comprehensive Charging Solutions

Recharging on the go is quick and convenient with DC fast charging at rates up to 150 kW. Prologue’s 85 kWh lithium-ion battery pack is designed to recharge 65 miles of range in about 10 minutes using DC fast charging.

Honda provides Prologue customers with comprehensive, top-in-class charging solutions both at home and on the road, including access to America’s largest public fast charging networks.

Upon the purchase or lease of a new Honda Prologue, customers can select one of three charging packages included in the purchase price. Honda offers a combination of public charging credits, charging equipment and installation credit to fit each buyer’s lifestyle and preferences.

Honda Prologue

Charging Packages Option A Option B Option C Charging Equipment Home Charging Station (Level 2) Portable Charging Kit

(Level 1 and 2) – HHE

Installation Credit $500 $250 – EVgo Charging Credit $100 $300 $750 Electrify America Introductory Charging 60 kWh 60 kWh 60 kWh

Honda is the first automaker to offer its customers credits across multiple networks in the United States.

Charging credits with EVgo and its partner roaming networks will be included with each optional charging package, providing even more convenient options for Prologue owners. These credits will range from $750 for owners aiming to maximize public charging to $100 for owners who select a Level 2 Home Charging Station and $500 installation credit, with a middle option including a $300 public charging credit paired with a Level 1/Level 2 Portable Charging Kit and a $250 installation credit.

Customers redeem the installation credit through the Honda Home Electrification (HHE) marketplace where they can access a network of experienced local installers, as well as dedicated support from expert Energy Advisors available to answer questions on installation, rebates, incentives and other home electrification products.

Electrify America offers all first-time Honda EV owners 60 kWh of complimentary public charging, included with each available charging package.

With the new HondaLink Smartphone App Prologue owners can find available stations, pay for charging, redeem credits, enroll in subscription plans and access other features at the EVgo and Electrify America stations and those of their roaming partners.