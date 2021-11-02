 3M Introduces Fast-Cutting, Long-Lasting Net Abrasives
3M Introduces Fast-Cutting, Long-Lasting Net Abrasives

3M Cubitron II Net Abrasives are 3M’s biggest advancement in dust-extraction sanding in decades.
3M introducd the 3M Cubitron II Net Abrasives to help improve the overall productivity, efficiency and cleanliness of body shops. This family of net abrasives are designed to help reduce dust in the air from sanding by delivering two times the cut rate and two times the life of other leading net abrasive families.

As body shops increasingly focus on cleaner workspaces and removing in-air contaminants, 3M Cubitron II Net Abrasives build on two decades of innovation to help enable a cleaner shop environment with the intent to offer the most comprehensive dust extraction solutions to the collision industry.

3M Cubitron II Net Abrasives’ open net structure provides a virtually dust-free environment (95%+ highly efficient dust extraction performance). Its 3M Hookit (hook-and-loop) attachment allows unused portions of the abrasive to be easily used on the next job. 

“Through 3M Cubitron II Net Abrasives, we are reinventing abrasives with innovative net technology built with our patented Precision Shaped Grain mineral, so technicians no longer have to choose between peak performance and dust extraction when sanding – there is no more compromising,” said Daniel Rodriguez, Global Product Marketing Manager at 3M. 

3M Cubitron II Net Abrasives are versatile and compatible with any dust extraction equipment.  When paired with a dust extraction unit, like the Total Automotive Sanding System, there is a reduction of dust in the air from sanding.  Removing dust at the source helps lead to less in-air dust related contaminants, less rework and cleanup time, improved cycle time, process efficiency and technician mobility within the body shop.

For more info: 3MCollision.com

