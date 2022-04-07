 5th Gen 6.7L Cummins Engine
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

5th Gen 6.7L Cummins Engine

on

Single Turbo 6.0L Powerstroke Engine

on

950-HP 7.3L Powerstroke Engine

on

Compound Turbo 6.0L Powerstroke Engine
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Steering Systems Have Changed - Do Customers Care? (VIDEO) Video
play

Steering Systems Have Changed - Do Customers Care? (VIDEO)

Understanding EPAS System Sophistication (VIDEO) Video
play

Understanding EPAS System Sophistication (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Aluminum Panel Dent Repair

Paint / Body: Aluminum Panel Dent Repair
Exhaust Gas Recirculation Operation and Diagnostics

Automotive: Exhaust Gas Recirculation Operation and Diagnostics
Mode $06 Misfire Diagnosis

Underhood: Mode $06 Misfire Diagnosis
Serpentine Belt Post Mortem: Why Do Some Belts Fail?

Underhood: Serpentine Belt Post Mortem: Why Do Some Belts Fail?

News: Transtar Kicks Off Transmission Fluid Frenzy Promotion
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics diesel Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Diesel

5th Gen 6.7L Cummins Engine

See what this Cummins-powered Dodge Ram engine is all about!
Advertisement
 

on

This article is courtesy of Engine Builder.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Newer doesn’t always mean better – especially in the world of high-horsepower diesels. But that isn’t the fault of the builder. Newer Ford, Chevy and Dodge trucks definitely look flashier and more streamlined than the pickups of old, but they are often more of a chore to upgrade.

There are a few different reasons why we don’t often see upgraded engines in these newer trucks, including the difficulty of finding applicable components and fitting those components into a tightly packed engine bay. But most of all, owners are usually wary of making modifications in fear of causing warranty issues.

Despite these issues, we still occasionally find builders with sick modern trucks and powerful engines hidden under the hood. While walking through the I-X Center in Cleveland, OH during the Piston Powered Auto-Rama, we ran into one.

The owner of the 5th Gen Ram that caught our eye was none other than Zach Carpenter, the founder of Twisted Customs LLC in Columbia Station, OH. For three years now, Zach and his wife/business partner Taylor have built Twisted Customs into a reputable diesel customization shop offering top-of-the-line truck builds.

Twisted Customs offers a myriad of services, including general repair from ASE-certified mechanics, wheel and tire installation, car and truck customization, car and truck audio system upgrades, fleet repair and maintenance, and towing. On the customization side, the shops handles everything from lift kits and winches, to engine upgrades, shift kits and even Starlight headliners.

The Ram Carpenter brought to the Piston Powered Auto-Rama was fully decked inside and out, including a 6.7L Cummins engine that produces around 650 horsepower.

Click Here To View The Full Article

Advertisement
In this article:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Diesel: Single Turbo 444 Cid 7.3L Powerstroke Engine

Diesel: Compound Turbo 5.9L Cummins Swapped Ford F100

Diesel: Sin City Diesel’s Compound Turbo 6.7L Cummins Engine

Diesel: 1994 12-valve 5.9L Cummins Engine

Advertisement

Subscribe

About

Location

  • Babcox Media
  • 3550 Embassy Parkway
  • Akron, OH 44333-8318
  • p: (330) 670-1234
  • f: (330) 670-0874

Babcox [email protected]

Connect
Tomorrows Technician