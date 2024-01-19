 Compound Turbo VP44 5.9L Cummins Engine -

Diesel

Compound Turbo VP44 5.9L Cummins Engine

Check out this unique build!

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
under hood of car

Cole Sojka (@colesojka) has a lot on his hands at any given time. Not only does he own a detailing business (@sojkadetailing) where he does metal polishing, paint correction, ceramic coatings, and interior/ exterior cleaning, but he’s been busy building a super-clean show truck on the side.

2001 Dodge Ram 2500
Cole Sojka’s 2001 Dodge Ram 2500

He’s been passionate about cars and diesel trucks since his childhood days spent at the drag strip. With family and friends deeply rooted in racing, it was only natural for Cole to channel his enthusiasm into a build – deciding to transform his one-owner farm truck into a high-performance street marvel.

The life of his 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 began on his parents’ 20-acre farm. The truck had 260,000 miles on it when he purchased it at 16 years old, and it was put right to work towing silage wagons. Eight years and almost 100,000 miles later, the truck has completely transformed into something new.

5.9L Cummins engine
The truck features a 5.9L VP44 Compound-Turbo Cummins engine.

“I was always out there using it so much that I naturally started building it up and making power,” Cole Sojka says. “It was a slow process, but I think I finally got it to a pretty nice point.”

Over the years Sojka had owned the truck, he had also teamed up with a friend to manage a high-traffic diesel truck page called @2ndgen_cummins_only. As you probably guessed, it’s a haven and heaven for 2ndGen Cummins trucks. The page get submissions regularly and reposts owners’ truck builds both mild and wild.

Most of the featured trucks aren’t race oriented or necessarily high horsepower, but everyday builds that guys take from stock to street-strip level. Big and lifted show trucks also turn up on the page occasionally.

Dodge Ram 2500
This truck has 360,000 miles on it.

Sojka’s own Ram 2500 build included enhancements such as stylish lights and wheels and a transmission rebuild. The heart of the truck is the original 5.9L VP44 Cummins block, untouched with an impressive 360,000 miles on it. The cylinder head is a remanufactured unit with o-rings, complemented by Hamilton 103-lb. valve springs, Fleece Performance Stage 2 heavy-duty pushrods, and ARP head studs.

For fueling, Sojka enlisted AirDog, which also sponsors the truck. He runs a 165 4G fuel lift pump that provides improved throttle response and increased power and torque. For the fuel injectors, he went with Ducky 6×0.016s with 0.93 injection tubes.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE

