Twin-Turbo 572 cid Big Block Chevy Engine

Coming off a solid performance throughout 2023, which ended in Bryant Goldstone and his big block Chevy-powered AMC Javelin being crowned the first-ever Drag-N-Drive World Champion, Bryant was once again back in Florida for the third running of Sick Week. This time, Bryant was there with his father-in-law and engine builder Norm, to revenge a DNF in the 2023 event’s Unlimited Iron class.

Bryant Goldstone and his AMC Javelin at Sick Week 2023.

We got an opportunity to discuss Bryant’s Sick Week mentality and the details of the now infamous Javelin and its twin-turbo big block Chevy engine capable of mid-6-second passes during day one at Orlando Speed World. In fact, Bryant had just returned to the pit area following a 6.48 at 223 mph blast, which were new personal bests for ET and mph, but just the fourth best ET of the day. It would be tough competition, as it always is!

“That pass was fast enough yesterday,” Goldstone says jokingly. “Tomorrow we’ve got to go faster because we know [the car has] got a lot in it. I went 6.48 at 223, both personal bests. Hopefully we can go faster from here.”