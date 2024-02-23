 Turbocharged 5.9L Common Rail Cummins Engine in a 1947 Ford

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Diesel

Turbocharged 5.9L Common Rail Cummins Engine in a 1947 Ford

After sitting in his father-in-law's backyard for a number of years, this 1947 Ford was gifted to Chase Wells' wife. Chase owns 1 Way Diesel Performance and knew someday he'd bring the truck back to life. Check out the result!

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

There’s a lot of viral diesel content out there on the internet showcasing unique diesel builds, but how many can say they’ve built up a business that is constantly being featured on network television? Chase Wells, owner of 1 Way Diesel Performance, is one of those guys who is humble at heart, but could brag all day if he wanted to.

Related Articles

Over the years, Chase and his team have put together some of the coolest diesel cars and trucks out there, many of which are featured on the MotorTrend TV show ‘Texas Metal’s Loud and Lifted.’

1947 Ford with a 5.9L Cummins engine.

Texas Metal has been a staple MotorTrend show since it first aired in 2017, with protagonist and long-time welder Bill Carlton putting together some of the coolest vehicle builds you’ll ever see. Flash forward to last year, and MotorTrend released an off-shoot series called Texas Metal’s Loud and Lifted, more or less a similar-style show, but featuring some of the up-and-coming custom shops on the Northside of Houston. Wells and his business 1 Way Diesel Performance, located in Nacogdoches, TX, are heavily featured in the first season, which filmed in 2020.

We first spoke to Wells around that time to get the inside scoop on his ’57 Chevrolet Bel Air Pro Mod powered by a deck-plated 6.7L Cummins, and we knew from the get-go that he was something special. Early in 2023, he caught our attention again when we saw pictures on the internet of a 2004 Lamborghini Gallardo with a 5.9L Cummins stuffed in the back.

1947 Ford

Suffice it to say, Chase has a knack for creativity. Today, 1 Way Diesel Performance is a 42,000 sq.-ft. facility made up of four buildings housing areas for general repair, paint, body and fabrication, engine and transmission, assembly, and office space. There are 18 employees, seven of them technicians.

All of that was put in place to be able to build things like today’s Diesel of the Week focus – a 5.9L common rail Cummins in a ’47 Ford.

“This truck actually belonged to my father-in-law, who purchased it back in the mid-70s,” Wells says. “He had willed it to my wife after it had been sitting in the backyard for a long time. I knew I was going to build that up for her one day.”

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE

You May Also Like

under hood of car
Diesel

1,500-HP 6.7L Cummins-Powered Cuda

Check out what went into this unique build!

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Courtesy of Engine Builder by Evan Laux

Considered a quintessential muscle car, the Plymouth Hemi Cuda boasted formidable power within the classic car landscape of its time. Propelled by a remarkable 7.0L Hemi-V8 engine, this vehicle featured hemispherical-shaped combustion chambers and pistons with rounded tops, as implied by its name. Key for any muscle car, the Plymouth Hemi Cuda not only possessed a potent engine, but exceeded expectations in the muscle car era.

Read Full Article

More Diesel Posts
Turbocharged and Nitrous-Boosted LB7 Duramax Engine

Check out what went into this four-year project that blends aesthetics and horsepower.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Diesel Air Filter Replacement

Here’s some diesel air filter replacement advice in order to keep these vehicles running as intended.

By Andrew Markel
Turbocharged 6.7L Cummins Engine

Jonathan Montesino has been building and campaigning his Ford Ranger for years, check it out!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Compound Turbo 12-Valve Cummins Engine

Dakota Sargent of Fullhook Performance was tasked with turning a 12v Cummins into a SEMA-level engine build.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Crankshaft Counterweights And Balancing

Imbalance in the engine exhibits vibration and damage. Balancing becomes critical to any engine build.

By Eric Garbe
Fuel Types and Engine Performance

When it comes to choosing the right fuel for your vehicle, several factors should be taken into consideration. These factors include the vehicle’s engine design, manufacturer recommendations, intended usage, and personal preferences.

By Joe Keene
Triple-Turbo 6.4L Cummins Super Stock Engine

Check out this pulling truck with a triple-turbo 6.4L Cummins engine in it!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
The Impact of Fuel Type on Engine Performance

When choosing the right fuel, consider engine design, manufacturer recommendations and intended usage.

By Joe Keene