 Billet Triple-Turbo 6.4L Cummins Super Stock Engine

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Diesel

Billet Triple-Turbo 6.4L Cummins Super Stock Engine

It's the pinnacle of Scheid Diesel builds, so don't miss what's in and on this engine.

Greg Jones
By Greg Jones

Courtesy of Engine Builder.

Related Articles

Ever since diesel engine work became a larger priority of Engine Builder magazine coverage a number of years ago, it’s been a goal to go visit with Dan Scheid and his team at Scheid Diesel in Terre Haute, IN. We’ve had the pleasure of speaking with a number of top diesel guys and visiting their respective shops over the years, but Scheid was always one that had escaped us – until now.

Scheid Diesel Cummins

We visited the diesel engine and machine shop in Terre Haute, IN back in November to film an episode of our popular Mild vs. Wild series. While there, we took the opportunity to get the details of this $150,000, billet, triple-turbo, 6.7L Cummins engine built for Super Stock pulling. Of course, if you’re familiar with Scheid Diesel, you’ll know the shop is a huge name in both the pulling scene and in drag racing, and also hosts the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza.
Scheid Diesel was founded in 1982 with only five employees in Terre Haute. In 1990, the shop opened a second location in Effingham, IL, and nine years later, the Lafayette location opened its doors. All three locations have a fuel injection shop as well as a dedicated drive-in service area. In the more than 40 years since Scheid Diesel was founded, the shop has grown from just five employees to more than 50 employees today between the three locations.

This triple-turbo 6.7L Cummins engine represents the epitome of what Scheid Diesel’s capabilities are, so we were pumped that the engine was there for us to check out, and that we got to take a deep dive into what sorts of Scheid goodies this engine features.

Scheid Diesel Cummins

“It’s a four-wheel-drive, Super Stock diesel truck,” says Joe Gasper of Scheid Diesel. “It hasn’t been campaigned yet. The chassis is done and the engine is complete, so now we need to put it in the chassis and finish the plumbing and he’ll be ready to go for the 2024 season.”

The engine was not only just completed, but it had also just been polished up and was shining bright with all that billet. The outside aesthetics aside, this 6.7L Cummins features some quality machine work and some very stout components.

You May Also Like

Diesel

393 cid Billet Cummins Engine

This engine makes 2,800 horsepower on fuel alone… no wonder it’s a record setter!

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Courtesy of Engine Builder by Evan Laux

At the 2023 Ultimate Callout Challenge, the unmistakable roar of diesel engines reverberates through the air. If you’re lucky enough to be positioned near the starting line during the dragster runs, you’ll be greeted with vibrations up and down your body – just make sure you have ear plugs in!

Read Full Article

More Diesel Posts
Twin-Turbocharged 12-Valve Cummins Engine

Thanks to a twin-turbo’d 12-valve Cummins under the hood, this ride makes quite a bit of power!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Triple-Turbo 6.7L Powerstroke Engine

Is there anything better than a diesel dragster? Yes. One with three big S480s mounted on it.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
L5P Duramax Engine Swap

Check out this engine build the Engine Builder team saw at the Ultimate Callout Challenge.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Turbocharged 6.0L Powerstroke Engine

The Engine Builder team saw this 6.0L at the 2023 Ultimate Callout Challenge and this thing is next level awesome.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Crankshaft Counterweights And Balancing

Imbalance in the engine exhibits vibration and damage. Balancing becomes critical to any engine build.

By Eric Garbe
The Impact of Fuel Type on Engine Performance

When choosing the right fuel, consider engine design, manufacturer recommendations and intended usage.

By Joe Keene
The Latest on Lifters

Advancements in technology, as well as modern testing and research is constantly evolving to make lifters better.

By Eric Garbe
Engine Building 102 – Building The Perfect Top End

Join Doug Kaufman and the experts at Summit Racing for a livestream on November 29 at 1PM EST.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff