 AMSOIL Introduces New OE 0W-40 100% Synthetic Motor Oil

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
News

AMSOIL Introduces New OE 0W-40 100% Synthetic Motor Oil

The new OE 0W-40 is primarily for newer RAM HD trucks equipped with the 6.4-liter Hemi engine.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

AMSOIL has added a new 0W-40 viscosity to its line of OE 100% synthetic motor oil to better meet the emerging demands of advanced automotive technology.

Related Articles

The new OE 0W-40 is primarily for newer RAM HD trucks equipped with the 6.4-liter Hemi engine, AMSOIL noted.

AMSOIL OE 100% synthetic motor oil is specifically designed to deliver maximum wear protection, fuel economy and emissions control for the longer drain intervals recommended by OE manufacturers, according to the company.  

The motor oil is licensed by the American Petroleum Institute (API) to meet and exceed the requirements commonly found in owner’s manuals. AMSOIL OE 100% synthetic motor oil also is friendly toward modern emissions-control systems to promote proper operation of catalytic converters for optimum service life and low exhaust emissions, according to AMSOIL.  

Low-speed pre-ignition (LSPI) is a common issue found in today’s advanced engines and is much more destructive than typical pre-ignition. OE 100% synthetic motor oil achieved 100% protection against low-speed pre-ignition (LSPI), based on testing required by the GM dexos 1 Gen 2 specification. 

The motor oil provides 47% more wear protection than required by the GM dexos 1 Gen 2 specification, based on independent testing cited by AMSOIL.

“AMSOIL OE 100% synthetic motor oil has a 100% synthetic, pure chemical structure engineered to remove harmful contaminants and provide long-lasting engine protection and performance,” AMSOIL said in a news release. “It features an advanced detergent and dispersant additive package designed to protect against sludge and deposits to deliver maximum engine cleanliness.”

AMSOIL OE 100% synthetic motor oil is now available in the following viscosities: 0W-16, 0W-20, 5W-20, 5W-30, 10W-30 and 0W-40.

You May Also Like

News

Advance Auto Parts Announces ‘National Battery Day’ Promo

DieHard battery giveaways and complimentary battery testing will be part of nationwide festivities held on Feb. 18.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Advance Auto Parts said it is jump-starting motorists’ attention to the safety and reliability of their automobiles by giving away free DieHard batteries on National Battery Day, Sunday, Feb. 18.

On that day, Advance said it will surprise randomly selected customers with a free DieHard battery, including those getting their current battery tested, at participating stores nationwide. As part of National Battery Day, Advance is partnering with pro football star quarterback Baker Mayfield to encourage motorists to get their car batteries tested.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
MPA Introduces New Brake-Related Product Part Numbers

The new part numbers are offered through QB, Quality-Built and Quality-Built Black Series brands powered by MPA.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Philips Releases GoPure Advanced Automotive Air Purifier

It filters out 99% of bacteria and respiratory viruses and fits in the cupholder.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
NPW Welcomes Automotive Installers Warehouse to Its Network

Automotive Installers Warehouse has been an NPW customer since 2013 and has merged with NPW as part of its ongoing expansion.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Valvoline Ushers in New Era of Environmental Stewardship

Valvoline is providing solutions for ICE vehicles to be as clean and long-living as possible to benefit the environment of today and tomorrow.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

415 cid Billet Cummins Engine in a Pro275 Cadillac

Ring Racing owner Jared Ring revealed a metamorphosis to this 2016 Cadillac ATS-V last week. The Cadillac is now equipped with radial tires and a 415 cid Cummins engine built by Freedom Racing Engines, and the combo just competed at Lights Out 15.

By Greg Jones
1,000-HP Capable 6.7L Powerstroke Engine

This diesel engine is for sale and you don’t want to miss out on its specs, check it out!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Turbocharged 5.9L Common Rail Cummins Engine in a 1947 Ford

After sitting in his father-in-law’s backyard for a number of years, this 1947 Ford was gifted to Chase Wells’ wife. Chase owns 1 Way Diesel Performance and knew someday he’d bring the truck back to life. Check out the result!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Lumileds Debuts New Philips Automotive Lighting Website

The site features an entirely new design that brings together the full breadth of the Philips portfolio of automotive lighting and accessories in North America.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff