1,000-HP Capable 6.7L Powerstroke Engine

We’ve all seen the world change due to the pandemic. However, the affect it’s had on our industry is still being felt in some ways. Namely, a longer wait for engine parts and components, which results in longer build times than otherwise would be expected.

Recently, Nick Stoner, a customer of Kill Devil Diesel, experienced this first-hand. He turned to Jared Alderson and the team at Kill devil Diesel in Poplar Branch, NC for a 6.7L Powerstroke engine – a build Nick wanted to be capable of 1,000 horsepower to give his street truck better performance.

Unfortunately, from the time Nick ordered the build two years ago to now, he is no longer building the truck this 6.7L Powerstroke was going into. The good news is Nick is looking to sell this nearly $40K badass Powerstroke engine, so interested parties better hurry.