 Compound-Turbo 6.0L Powerstroke Engine

Diesel

Steve Burton of New Performance Automotive and Chris Moore of Flatwoods Diesel Performance recently teamed up to build this compound-turbo 6.0L Powerstroke engine. Check it out!

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Courtesy of Engine Builder by Evan Laux

Less than a year ago, we featured a pretty sick 5.9L Cummins engine built by Steve Burton at New Performance Automotive. The Rural Retreat, VA-based shop specializes in maintenance, in-house manufacturing of specialized parts, engine dyno services, and they also do some pretty sweet diesel engine builds for customers.

Ford truck

We recently connected with one of Burton’s customers, Chris Moore, who had New Performance Automotive build him a 6.0L Powerstroke engine to use in a truck he was building himself. Moore isn’t just a customer with no diesel experience though. He owns his own diesel shop, Flatwoods Diesel Performance & Automotive Repair, along with an excavating business in Roanoke, VA.

Flatwoods Diesel Performance is a smaller shop that’s still carving out its reputation, but Moore is quickly turning the business into a more targeted endeavor.

“We’ve done repair for awhile and that’s how we got started,” Moore says. “We still do stuff for people around town, but I’m trying to focus more now on performance builds. It’s not so much fun working on old stuff that’s all greasy and has a ton of problems – we’d like to be doing something a little more interesting than that.”

A good showcase for the business are the multiple built-up trucks Moore owns. He’s got a 4th Gen 6.7L Cummins with a Fleece Stage 2 engine and full manual valve body, a Ford truck with a 6.7L deck-plated Enforcer engine, and another Ford that features the 6.0L Powerstroke engine we’re featuring today.

