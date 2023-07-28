 Compound-Turbo 6.0L Powerstroke Engine

Diesel

Check out what's under the hood of this 1962 Ford Country Squire.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Courtesy of Engine Builder by Evan Laux

We love featuring the builds done by the 2023 Ultimate Callout Challenge competitors and those running in the ODSS series too. However, our weekend in Indy also included gawking over a real showstopper of a Ford Country Squire that was parked next to Kill Devil Diesel’s UCC booth! The remarkable 1962 Ford Country Squire housed a stunning compound-turbo 6.0L Powerstroke engine, making it one of the more unique vehicles we got to see at the event. Behind this automotive art piece is owner Kodie Boden, who graciously shared the story of this unique build.

Cody and her partner own Acme Gas and Oil in Temperance, MI, and they were in search of a unique vehicle that fit their Ford-loving family. The 1962 Country Squire they found in Washington state immediately caught their attention. Kodie expressed her initial desire for a ’59 Chevy wagon, but the allure of the Country Squire’s patina and vintage appeal was undeniable. They decided to maintain the original patina and clear-coated it to preserve its historic charm.

“A lot of people don’t believe us when we tell them, but we gloss-cleared it, wet-sanded it, then clear-coated it to keep the original look,” Boden says. “Even with the hood – it was just such a beautiful panel for artwork.”

Inside the vehicle, the restoration was no less impressive. Pete’s Garage in Taylor, MI, expertly handled the rear bench refurbishment, while the Lincoln LSS seats were equipped with full power features.

Under the hood lies the real gem – a compound-turbo 6.0L Powerstroke engine – built by our good friends at Kill Devil Diesel, who played a significant role in this project, serving as the primary sponsor. They hooked the engine up with Carrillo connecting rods and Jesel rockers among other performance upgrades.

