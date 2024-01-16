 Triple-Turbo 6.4L Cummins Super Stock Engine

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Diesel

Triple-Turbo 6.4L Cummins Super Stock Engine

Check out this diesel build by Addicted Performance Diesel's shop owner, Jason Stott.

Avatar
By Nadine Battah

This article is courtesy of Engine Builder by Evan Laux

Related Articles

Jason Stott developed his expertise in diesel mechanics and hydraulics under the guidance of his father growing up. Following high school, his passion for truck pulling led him to explore opportunities to cover the costs associated with competitions and truck maintenance. To generate income, Jason started taking on repair side jobs, and quickly found he needed to take the next big step.

Jason Stott's Super Stock pulling truck
Jason Stott’s Super Stock pulling truck

In 2010, he founded Addicted Performance Diesel to meet the growing service requests. At that time, Jason continued to work a full-time job as an oil field construction supervisor, while his wife and another technician managed the day-to-day operations of the diesel business. After enduring a challenging work schedule for several years, he decided to fully commit and focus on expanding the diesel shop.

Addicted Performance Diesel prioritizes performance and specializes in reinforcing engines and transmissions for both daily use and high-performance racing. Jason and his team are dedicated to building quality engines that can withstand extreme conditions.

Triple-Turbo 6.4L Cummins engine

While running the business, Jason continued to pursue diesel pulling, building a monster machine that serves as a competition beast and a demonstration of his expertise in diesel performance. His Super Stock Ram is nearly all owner-built, including the 6.4L Cummins engine under the hood.

Leibee Precision Machine played a part in the machining process, but Jason took the lead in specifying and constructing most of the engine.

triple-turbo 6.4L Cummins engine

Critical to achieving a crankshaft horsepower of over 2,000 is the LSM aluminum block. This not only shaved 100 lbs. from the engine, but also contributes to the weight in the front weight box. The internally balanced factory crankshaft, R&R connecting rods, and 11.5:1 compression Arias pistons form the robust rotating assembly.

He opted for a Hamilton Cams camshaft with specific parameters, featuring 230 degrees of duration on the intake and 240 degrees on the exhaust with .680 lift. This is complemented by Harland Sharp 1.7:1 ratio roller rockers. The 12-valve cylinder head from Hamilton Cams, modified by Industrial Injection with oversized valves and porting, further enhances the engine’s performance capabilities.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE

You May Also Like

Diesel

Triple-Turbo 6.6L LLY Duramax Engine

Tom chose the LLY engine because it had the largest factory turbo.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

“This truck is pretty much what got me into the diesel side of things,” says Thomas, a welder turned diesel enthusiast. “I just started cruising the forums, watching a lot of the videos and how-to’s and asking questions.”

Tom’s journey didn’t start with a background as a mechanic or an automotive engineer like some. He was a welder and would take on various jobs, from fabrication to repairs. Tom’s passion for diesel work began when he acquired his 2006 Chevrolet Colorado. Ever since, he’s been completing all the work on the truck himself in his garage.

Read Full Article

More Diesel Posts
Triple-Turbo 12-Valve Cummins Engine

Mike Martin’s “Franken Truck” has undergone quite the transformation.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Turbocharged 5.9L 12-Valve Cummins Engine

This 5.9L 12-valve Cummins-powered monster has done it all. See what went into the build!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
393 cid Billet Cummins Engine

This engine makes 2,800 horsepower on fuel alone… no wonder it’s a record setter!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Twin-Turbocharged 12-Valve Cummins Engine

Thanks to a twin-turbo’d 12-valve Cummins under the hood, this ride makes quite a bit of power!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Fuel Types and Engine Performance

When it comes to choosing the right fuel for your vehicle, several factors should be taken into consideration. These factors include the vehicle’s engine design, manufacturer recommendations, intended usage, and personal preferences.

By Joe Keene
Triple-Turbo 6.4L Cummins Super Stock Engine

Check out this pulling truck with a triple-turbo 6.4L Cummins engine in it!

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Crankshaft Counterweights And Balancing

Imbalance in the engine exhibits vibration and damage. Balancing becomes critical to any engine build.

By Eric Garbe
The Impact of Fuel Type on Engine Performance

When choosing the right fuel, consider engine design, manufacturer recommendations and intended usage.

By Joe Keene