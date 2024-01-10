Single-Turbo 5.9L Cummins Engine

It’s not hard to see the vast amounts of dedication people have in the diesel community – look for more than a few minutes and you’ll find guys and gals all over the place who have fought tooth and nail to build up their diesel passion to wild levels. Many start from a young age and build their lives around diesel trucks and engines, and we think that’s pretty cool to see.

We recently came across Aaron West (@pb_24v), an individual who doesn’t really have a background or training in the diesel industry, but nonetheless, taught himself the basic skills needed to build his dream diesel truck. Much of his progress came from YouTube videos and trial and error.

“I remember going to a diesel event with my dad when I was around 13, and ever since, I’ve been really invested in it,” West says. “I own a landscaping business that I started 7 years ago, and the whole reason I started it was to hopefully one day afford this hobby because it’s an expensive one.”

He’s done a few smaller scale builds to date, but he recently finished up a “Frankenstein” truck that is pretty impressive. The body is a 1990 Dodge D150, while the chassis comes from a 2003 Dodge 2500 4WD that was shortened to fit underneath. As for the powerplant, West purchased a running truck from a seller in Wisconsin that had a partially built up 5.9L Cummins, which he dropped into this creation.