415 cid Billet Cummins Engine in a Pro275 Cadillac

Courtesy of Engine Builder

It was hard to ignore the big news coming from Ring Racing last week leading up to Lights Out 15. What can only be described as another major leap forward for the diesel racing world, Ring Racing owner Jared Ring revealed a metamorphosis of sorts to an already incredible 2016 Cadillac ATS-V, previously owned by Larry Larson of Street Outlaws No Prep Kings. The well-known Cadillac is now equipped with radial tires and a 415 cid Cummins engine built by Freedom Racing Engines.

Jared Ring acquired the Cadillac in 2023, after Larson completed his No Prep Kings schedule. After the conclusion of the No Prep Kings season, Ring Racing upgrading the vehicle, delivering a new billet Cummins engine to Larson Race Cars. The car, featuring its new enhancements, was picked up in December 2023.

Freedom Racing Engines began the Cummins build with a 6.7L billet block that the shop proceeded to outfit with Diamond pistons and a billet Winberg crankshaft. The block is topped with a custom billet cylinder head that features a 1X Precision header and exhaust. A Nitrous Express kit and water injection aid in the diesel engine’s performance, along with the same Harts turbo that had been under the hood since 2020, paired with Turbosmart wastegates. The Cummins is backed by a Rossler three-speed transmission and Neal Chance converter combination.

Tin Solder Race Cars assisted in the chassis setup, which rides on Menscer shocks. Carmack Engineering supplied a third member with a Scheid 2.73 rear gear housed within a Strange Engineering modular housing with Strange axles and carbon-fiber brakes.