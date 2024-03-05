 415 cid Billet Cummins Engine in a Pro275 Cadillac

Diesel

Ring Racing owner Jared Ring revealed a metamorphosis to this 2016 Cadillac ATS-V last week. The Cadillac is now equipped with radial tires and a 415 cid Cummins engine built by Freedom Racing Engines, and the combo just competed at Lights Out 15.

Greg Jones
By Greg Jones
Published:

Courtesy of Engine Builder

It was hard to ignore the big news coming from Ring Racing last week leading up to Lights Out 15. What can only be described as another major leap forward for the diesel racing world, Ring Racing owner Jared Ring revealed a metamorphosis of sorts to an already incredible 2016 Cadillac ATS-V, previously owned by Larry Larson of Street Outlaws No Prep Kings. The well-known Cadillac is now equipped with radial tires and a 415 cid Cummins engine built by Freedom Racing Engines.

Cummins Cadillac

Jared Ring acquired the Cadillac in 2023, after Larson completed his No Prep Kings schedule. After the conclusion of the No Prep Kings season, Ring Racing upgrading the vehicle, delivering a new billet Cummins engine to Larson Race Cars. The car, featuring its new enhancements, was picked up in December 2023.

Freedom Racing Engines began the Cummins build with a 6.7L billet block that the shop proceeded to outfit with Diamond pistons and a billet Winberg crankshaft. The block is topped with a custom billet cylinder head that features a 1X Precision header and exhaust. A Nitrous Express kit and water injection aid in the diesel engine’s performance, along with the same Harts turbo that had been under the hood since 2020, paired with Turbosmart wastegates. The Cummins is backed by a Rossler three-speed transmission and Neal Chance converter combination.

Cummins Cadillac

Tin Solder Race Cars assisted in the chassis setup, which rides on Menscer shocks. Carmack Engineering supplied a third member with a Scheid 2.73 rear gear housed within a Strange Engineering modular housing with Strange axles and carbon-fiber brakes.

Hailing from Utah, Dylan Ford’s journey into diesel engine work began directly after his military service. His early experiences in the Marine Corps and driving trucks laid the foundation for a lifelong passion for diesels.

“After I got out of the Marine Corps, I bought my first truck and I’ve always turned wrenches as a hobby,” Ford says. “I’m a Ford guy, and my last name is Ford, so it’s fitting. I’ve always been a 7.3L and a 6.7L [Powerstroke] guy. I never really grasped why anybody liked the 6.0L until I started working on some of the higher horsepower ones, and it really opened my eyes. About four years after I got out of the Marine Corps, I transitioned my hobby into a day job.”

