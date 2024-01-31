Turbocharged 5.9L Cummins Engine

Courtesy of Engine Builder by Evan Laux

Devan Leeds is a guy who has done it all when it comes to high-speed vehicles. He’s driven performance-built cars and trucks, motorcycles, dirt bikes, snowmobiles, jet skis, and speed boats – he’s a thrill seeker to say the least. He’s also a certified industrial millwright who works for Honda Canada Manufacturing, so he knows a thing or two about working with his hands.

2003 Ram 2500 quad cab

For the past 8 years, Devan has been operating a small fabrication business out of his garage called Leeds Fabrication. He builds intakes, exhaust setups, turbo setups, tractions bars, and more for local customers, and mainly for diesel vehicles. He’s also amassed a list of personal trucks he’s upgraded over the years.

“I’ve been doing diesel trucks for a while now,” Leeds told us. “I started with an OBS 7.3L Powerstroke and had that for about two years before trying the Duramax platform, but I learned quickly that it wasn’t for me. Then, I moved onto a 12-valve and built that up with compounds to 660 horse and 1,300 ft.-lbs. I eventually sold that and built a P-pump 24-valve with a big single and a full manual valve body, but a buddy offered me a really good price for it, so I sold that and now I’m onto my current truck.”

For the past three-and-a-half years, Leeds has been upgrading his ‘03 Ram 2500 quad cab, which has an upgraded 5.9L Cummins engine under the hood. The Cummins engine receives its marching orders from a set of tunes done by Hardway Performance. It features three modes – a 50-hp tow mode, a 100-hp street mode, and a 150-hp tune – each provide a dynamic driving experience, complemented by a hard limiter set at 4,500 rpm for optimal control. Leeds noted that while he’s taken it to the track once, this is primarily a street/show build, not a race truck. ARP head studs support the OE head gasket.

For fuel, Leeds uses a Fleece Performance 12mm high-speed injection pump and a Fass 165 lift pump. The system incorporates an S&S 2700 bar fuel pressure sensor and a plugged fuel rail to ensure consistent and accurate fuel delivery, along with S&S 100%-over injectors that further contribute to the optimal combustion required for increased power output.

Leeds’ turbocharger selection is equally impressive, with the ball bearing PSR PTG series 73/82 1.0 turbocharger taking center stage. Paired with a turbo oil feed and drain lines, it ensures a reliable and consistent airflow for enhanced power. Devan fabricated his own 3.5” stainless intercooler charge pipes with vanjen clamps.