 Accelera, Daimler & PACCAR Chose Battery Cell Production Site

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

Accelera, Daimler & PACCAR Chose Battery Cell Production Site

The joint ventur, focuses on lithium-iron-phosphate battery technology for commercial battery-electric trucks.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Edited by Madeleine Winer

Related Articles

Accelera by Cummins, Daimler Trucks & Buses US Holding LLC and PACCAR have chosen Marshall County, Mississippi, as the site for their upcoming advanced battery cell manufacturing facility. This joint venture, expected to create over 2,000 U.S. manufacturing jobs, aims to produce battery cells for commercial electric vehicles starting in 2027. The 21-gigawatt-hour factory also has potential for future expansion.

Jennifer Rumsey, Cummins chair and CEO, expressed enthusiasm about the selection: “This site selection represents an exciting and tangible step toward advancing our Destination Zero strategy and our vision to lead the industry toward a decarbonized future.” She highlighted the venture’s commitment to driving economic growth in Mississippi while expanding their customer service capabilities.

John O’Leary, president and CEO of Daimler Truck North America, emphasized the importance of localized battery cell production for cost-effective decarbonization options for fleets. “We’re grateful to the State of Mississippi and the Marshall County community for joining us in achieving this goal and helping to realize our shared climate goals,” O’Leary said.

Preston Feight, PACCAR CEO, also recognized Mississippi as an excellent business partner and looked forward to expanding their partnership with the new battery cell factory.

The joint venture, announced in September 2023, focuses on lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery technology for commercial battery-electric trucks. EVE Energy, holding a 10% ownership in the venture, will contribute its battery cell design and manufacturing expertise.

Accelera, Daimler Truck and PACCAR are committed to leading the commercial vehicle sector’s transition to zero-emissions technologies, in line with the Paris Climate Agreement. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, including a voluntary notice to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Hyundai Breaks Ground on New EV Production Plant

The new EV-dedicated plant will be the hub for Hyundai’s EV mobility production.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Hyundai Motor Company recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new electric vehicle (EV) plant at its complex in Ulsan, South Korea. The new EV-dedicated plant will lay the foundation for future growth in the era of electrification, Hyundai said.

“The new EV-dedicated plant in Ulsan is the beginning of a promising future for the next 50 years and the era of electrification. I am honored to share our dream of a 100-year company here,” Executive Chair Euisun Chung said. “Just as the dream of building the best car in the past made Ulsan an automotive city today, I trust Ulsan will be an innovative mobility city that leads the way in the era of electrification, starting with a dedicated EV plant.”

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Kia America Delivers 2024 New Year’s Numerals to Times Square

The ‘2024’ numerals were towed into Times Square by an all-new 2024 Kia EV9.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
EV Charging Challenges

Charging will get better as technology improves and drivers change their behaviors.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Canada Announces New EV Availability Standard

The Canadian government has committed $1.2 billion to establish 84.5K chargers by 2029.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Hyperbat Names Steve Robins Managing Director

Hyperbat says it is poised for success in shaping the future of sustainable mobility.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Biden Administration Grants $623M for US EV Charging Network

The plan includes the installation of at least 500,000 public chargers by 2030.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Lotus Launches EV Charging Solutions

Charging solutions include a 450 kW DC charger, power cabinet and a modular unit.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
CRP Automotive Introduces Pentosin Tesla EV Fluid Program

Fluids won Import Vehicle Community’s “Best Functional Fluid” award at AAPEX.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Nexteer Hits Global Production Milestone of 100M EPS Systems

Electric Power Steering systems are key in enabling fuel efficiency and safety.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff