Connect with us
Advertisement

Career

B’laster Names April 2020 Instructor Of The Year Finalist

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Jeff Pishny, auto instructor at Manhattan Area Technical College is named B’laster’s April Instructor of the Year finalist.
Advertisement

Tomorrow’s Technician and B’laster are proud to announce that Jeff Pishny, automotive instructor at the Manhattan Area Technical College, Manhattan, Kansas, has been named as Instructor of the Year Finalist for April 2020.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Jeff Pishny, April 2020 Finalist, B’laster Instructor of the Year.

Pishny graduated in 1991 from the same program he now leads, and says that Manhattan Area Technical College had a huge impact on his life and career. “I’ve used this knowledge in every aspect of everything I’ve done since then,” he says. “And just having this opportunity to come back and pass that knowledge along and inspire new students; has just been phenomenal.”

Manhattan Area Technical College logo

In this interview with Tomorrow’s Technician editorial director Doug Kaufman, Pishny explains the challenges he and fellow instructors are facing to reach students and keep them engaged. He thanks industry suppliers like B’laster for their continued support of his efforts.

For more information about the B’laster Instructor of the Year program, visit BlasterCorp.com.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

B'laster Names April 2020 Instructor Of The Year Finalist

on

New BG Rev-It Tool Revs The Engine Automatically

on

Bartec USA Announces Second 2020 Software Update

on

TechForce Names 2020 FutureTechs Rock Grand Prize Winner
Advertisement
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Career: B’laster Names April 2020 Instructor Of The Year Finalist

Automotive: The Importance Of Wearing Hearing Protection

Video: VIDEO: P0136 O2 Sensor Circuit Low Voltage

Tools & Products: New BG Rev-It Tool Revs The Engine Automatically

Tools & Products: Bartec USA Announces Second 2020 Software Update
Advertisement

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Advertisement

Webinars

Advertisement

POPULAR POSTS

Service Advisor: ABS Bleeding Procedures for Common GM Vehicles

Service Advisor – What does SAE 10W-30 actually mean?

Living Under the Hood: Diagnosing Central Port Fuel Injection

Featured

Keeping the 3.5 Alive – Service Notes for Chrysler’s V6 Engine
Connect