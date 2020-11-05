B’laster Names November 2020 Instructor Of The Year Finalist

Carl Smith, Automotive Instructor at Rowan Cabarrus Community College, Salisbury, North Carolina, has been named the first finalist in the 2021 B’laster Instructor of the Year program.

Explain how and why you became an automotive technician? Well I guess that old saying about “it’s in your blood” is true. One of my hobbies is genealogy and while tracing my roots I found that one of my great-grandfathers, many times back on my mom’s side, actually built farm wagons in the 1500’s in what is now Germany. Through the research conducted by one of my cousins and documented in the family tree book, that company is still producing farm equipment in Germany today. Through this same research I discovered that many of my grandfathers made a living as Blacksmiths. In the more modern world, I am aware of many of my family members, grandfathers, uncles and cousins have been and continue to be engaged in the business of automotive repair, towing and recovering business, automotive recycling and even competing in racing events. When I was a child, I can remember spending time at my grandpa’s garage watching him work on all types of vehicles and equipment, watching my uncles build and repair race cars to run on Saturday nights at local short tracks. I remember stories my mom told about taking me to some of the race events when I was baby – all of that influenced my decision to take automotive classes in high school, where I found out that working on cars is what I wanted to do.

I came out of high school at a time when jobs were scarce, so I had to take a job in retail. It wasn’t long after that I purchased my first automobile, a 1976 Pontiac Trans Am, which I still have today. I found myself on days off during the week at Grandpa’s shop, hanging out, going on wrecker calls and working on my car. I soon found myself purchasing tools with the hopes of landing a job in shop somewhere. In 1984, after three years in retail, I finally found work in the automotive department of a major department store changing oil, busting tires, replacing shocks and all kinds of other minor repair that the shop offered. I spent about two years working there before I got my first job in a dealership as a mechanic’s helper. Getting some factory training, and doing all sorts of repairs laid the path for my future as an automotive technician. I remained working in dealerships until I became a part-time instructor in 2004. So I guess with all of mechanical history of my family, I just wanted to continue the family tradition, so to speak. Tell us about your ASE certifications? I remember the first time I took an ASE test at a local community college back in the 1980’s, thinking this was the hardest test I had ever taken, up to that time. I failed to pass that first test but tried again. Then as each test window opened, I found my taking more and more ASE tests, passing most and failing a few along the way until I earned my ASE Master Technician status. Those early failures made me more determined each time until I passed eight automotive tests.

I continued to keep my certifications up to date the entire time I was in the dealership, culminating with me passing the L1 test, after a couple of tries, to allow me to become a Ford Senior Master Technician in 2002. I know now the ASE L1 test is by far the hardest test that I have ever taken. In addition to earning the ASE Master Certification, I also passed the X1, C1, F1, T2, T6, P2, G1, and A9 certification tests. I am currently in the process of renewing my expired certifications in L1, A2, T6, F1, and X1.

How have you maintained your classroom accreditation for so long? When I started working at our college in 2004 we were already a NATEF-certified program. Our group of instructors have worked hard to maintain our accreditation through the diligent work of our Program Chair, Wade Vernon. Wade has always been on top of what paperwork needed to be filled and when to update our curriculum and shop when needed with the help of our wonderful Advisory Committee, who is the driving force behind our program as they communicate the needs of program to our school leaders to ensure that our students are meeting the current needs of industry partners that employ our students. By holding regular Advisory Committee meetings, our members are able to tour our shop and recognize what new equipment is needed, that our vehicles are outdated, and to what new technology we need to be teaching and what technology we may need to be teaching less of as vehicles continue to evolve.



Why did you become an instructor?

Well, after about twenty years of automotive repair, my body started telling me it was time to slow down a little. So I begin to look at different areas that would keep me in the automotive industry that I had embraced. I thought about roles such as Shop Foreman, Service Manager, working for a manufacturer as a Hot Line Technician, things along that line. In 1995, one of our local colleges, Catawba College, introduced a new program called Life Long Learning for working adults to continue to work during the day, attend college 2 nights a week and one Saturday over a nine-week time frame, taking one course at a time for four years to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management. This sounded interesting so I enrolled – I worked in the hot dealership during the day, attended class two nights a week and spent much of the rest of time reading and completing schoolwork. This was a time when my son was becoming active in sports and scouting, which made things even more difficult. After just over four years of college, and a lot of help and support from my wife and even my boss at work, I completed the program, earning my BBA. I was on my way to a new career, one way or the other.

After a few years, and not finding anything that I really felt interested in doing, I saw our community college was looking for an Automotive Program Chair, so I applied, interviewed and was given the opportunity to teach a night class, because a local textile mill shut down displacing over a thousand workers. Things may have been different if students had been traditional younger students, but the first group of students I interacted with were people who had just lost their livelihoods, some of them spending their entire working life in a textile mill. These students were eager to new a new skill to get them back to earning a living for their families and they really wanted to be there, which meant a lot to me. I realized that I had gone about as far as I could go at the dealership, and knowing I could make a difference in so many of these people’s lives, I decided that teaching a subject that meant a lot to me is what I really wanted to do from then on. I didn’t get the Program Chair position but, after one semester of teaching at night the college must of have liked what I was doing as they asked me to teach full-time, which I have been doing ever since.

What are your teaching philosophies and how do you run your class?



When it comes to teaching my classes, I believe everyone has the right to learn. I have taught experienced technicians as well as students who have never even seen the underside of a vehicle, and those students sometimes turn out to be really good students. When you have a student who hasn’t worked on vehicles before, you don’t have to worry too much about any bad habits they may have picked up. To see those students set and raise a vehicle on a lift for the first time is special. You can see confidence start to build in them as they learn to do something like that on their own. I believe in giving students who have some experience the opportunity to grow as team leaders, allowing them “teach” the less experienced students by showing them how to complete projects they may be having difficulties with after we go over them in class. This also provides those experienced students an opportunity to hone important leadership and teamwork skills.

Since working on vehicles is a hands-on learning environment, I like to provide visual guidance on how to perform tasks, either with photographs, videos or by doing the task myself in front of the students. That is always fun when things don’t quite work out the way they are supposed to. I somethings play those times off a way to get a laugh from the students and to use that as a learning moment on how not to do something. Students seem to be more interested if they see their instructor is not always perfect.

I like to use cutaways and demonstrations to teach some important ideas. One of my favorites when teaching diesel combustion is using a combustion igniter tool. Basically, it’s a clear tube with a plunger and small piece of cotton. When you rapidly compress the plunger, the heat in the tube ignites the cotton, showing students how compression ignition works, similar to how Rudolf Diesel understood that it was possible to ignite fuel without a spark.

I also use other visual aids when describing oil molecules, oil viscosity, differences between cubic millimeters, cubic inches and cubic feet, a slinky to show the effects of how a bolt stretches as it is tightened, among others. I usually pass visual aids around the room so students can see and feel an object that I am describing to them, allowing to visualize how that component works on a vehicle. Tell us about some times you overcame adversity in the classroom. One of the biggest adversities I’ve had to overcome came when I was diagnosed with stage 4 tonsil cancer in January of 2014. My doctors immediately prepped me for surgery and within two weeks I had surgery and began treatments with both Chemotherapy and radiation as soon as I had healed enough from surgery. The surgery went well with doctors removing my tonsil, a tumor the size just larger than a golf ball, and eleven lymph nodes. The doctors felt confident that they got all of the cancer but wanted me to go through treatment just to be sure. It was a really tough time for me as I didn’t want to miss any more time in the classroom than I had to. The help of my fellow instructors Melvin Rogers, Thomas Atwell, Nathan Snyder and Program Chair Wade Vernon covering my classes when I was unavailable to teach made my recovery much easier to handle. That spring and summer semester was very hard on me physically and mentally, not knowing what the future had in store for me.

When summer semester rolled around that May, we all decided that Melvin would teach my classes that summer with me coming in and doing what I could do to help. I made most all of the classes but was able to do very little talking as the radiation had my throat and vocal cords very strained. I was able to offer hand gestures and nod my head in agreement with what Melvin was teaching. I was weak and worn ragged from treatment but managed to keep attending the vast majority of the classes, mainly helping as students performed engine teardowns for class. I finished my 35th and final radiation treatment and my sixth and final Chemo treatment on July 2, 2014, but my recovery was far from complete. We made through the summer semester without many incidences and I was able to attend annual training offered by Honda in Alpharetta, GA, in July and the NACAT Conference in Greenville, SC, the following week. My wife drove down to join me in Greenville, making that week very special to me. When fall semester rolled around, I was still weak, struggling to speak and dealing to a tremendous case of dry mouth, I was back in front of students ready to continue teaching them. All of our instructors where on standby in case I felt I could not continue. I was able to continue with very little trouble and thanks to my fellow instructors, my wife, Melinda, and a very good group of doctors who continue to be amazed at my progress and resilience. I stand here a better person knowing that I am a lucky person to have such wonder friends and family.

This current situation we are in also has proven to somewhat of an adversity as well. In March this year we left school for Spring Break, little knowing that it would be our last face-to-face meeting for quite some time. Having never taught any online classes we were forced to figure a way to teach automotive classes online. Teaching automotive classes in person can be challenging in itself, but to take a program that is taught mainly hands-on and try to figure ways to teach students through distance learning was truly frightening. Luckily, many companies started offering ways for instructors to learn new techniques to help meet our needs in this new era.

I attended as many webinars and training sessions as possible and doing so I learned to adapt to new ideas and ways of teaching, not only for today, but for the future as well. Companies such as Consulab and Electude, other training organizations and manufacturers have really stepped up to help instructors to adapt and provide access to sites that allow students to learn remotely. These sites and techniques I have learned over the past several months will help me do any even better job of teaching and will open new opportunities for future students to learn as well.

Do you let the students work on their personal cars? Yes, when we are talking about certain areas of work, I encourage our students to bring their vehicles in and work on them. I even allow them to do work on their vehicles in between classes, if it is something they can do on their own and it doesn’t tie up a bay that would interfere with the normal teaching process for the rest of our students. I tell them I can observe, but don’t expect me to do the work for them. I believe this helps them be more careful about what they are doing as they are the ones who have to drive their vehicles on the road. Once they realize that, they seem to be a little more mindful of what they are doing.



What does it mean to you to be named a B’laster Instructor of the Year finalist? To be named as a B’laster Instructor of the Year finalist is such a great honor, indeed. I first learned of B’laster’s commitment to our industry several years ago at a SkillsUSA Conference and signed on as one of their early B’laster University schools. I cannot say enough about how supportive they are to us as educators, providing us with great training videos to help us teach our students about the importance of Safety Data Sheets, the differences between lubricants and penetrants and providing us with useful products to make some of lab projects work smoothly. B’laster is committed to helping all instructors with their continued support. This award is just another way to show how much they care about and support instructors.

