Turbocharged 6.0L Powerstroke Engine

Hailing from Utah, Dylan Ford’s journey into diesel engine work began directly after his military service. His early experiences in the Marine Corps and driving trucks laid the foundation for a lifelong passion for diesels.

“After I got out of the Marine Corps, I bought my first truck and I’ve always turned wrenches as a hobby,” Ford says. “I’m a Ford guy, and my last name is Ford, so it’s fitting. I’ve always been a 7.3L and a 6.7L [Powerstroke] guy. I never really grasped why anybody liked the 6.0L until I started working on some of the higher horsepower ones, and it really opened my eyes. About four years after I got out of the Marine Corps, I transitioned my hobby into a day job.”

Dylan honed his diesel chops at a shop called Diesel Laboratories in Utah before finding his way to Texas and Abilene Diesel Performance. The Abilene, TX-based diesel shop prides itself on versatility. From routine oil changes to frame-off restorations and high-performance engine builds, the shop has become known as the local Powerstroke shop in the diesel community.

“Scotty Bergeron, our shop owner, competed in the Ultimate Callout Challenge, which is like the Super Bowl of diesel drag racing,” Ford says. “His brother owns a sister shop based out of the Dallas area, and they’ve both kind of sponsored me to help me pursue this build in ways I originally wouldn’t have been able to. I’m very grateful for them.”

Dylan’s latest Powerstroke project began as a daily driver, but after a rollover accident, he decided to transform it into a race truck, and eventually began competing in NHRDA events. The build includes meticulous machine work by Highway 277 Machine Shop in nearby Anson, TX, where the block was decked and bored .030” over.

“Originally, the truck was just going to be a rowdy 700-800 horsepower street truck,” he says. “After I wrecked, it just kind of turned into a full-blown race truck.”

Dylan’s 6.0L Powerstroke engine build features a comprehensive list of upgrades. The engine has a bored .030” over block, a set of Wagler rods, a Colt Stage 2 camshaft, ARP head studs, o-ringed factory cylinder heads, coated and valve relief cut pistons, upgraded valve springs, and XDP pushrods.