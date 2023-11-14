Computer Glitch Can’t Stop Winners From Winning

For all of you gamers out there who gave (perhaps many) valiant attempts at completing this week’s Crossword Puzzle for Tomorrow’s Technician’s MindGames, we appreciate your patience. It might have felt like Friday the 13th but in reality, we had a fantastic amount of entries and we thank you for playing.

We’re thankful for the winners of the November MindGames Crossword Puzzle. You worked through any challenges and were randomly selected to receive a $10 McDonald’s Gift Card. The cornucopia of successes includes your name on this list.

• Christian Clark, Cuyahoga Valley Career Center, Brecksville, OH

• Anna Marks, Delaware Technical Community College, Stanton, DE

• John Stratton, Oneida-Herkemer-Madison BOCES, Nwe Hartford, NY

• James Winkles, Inspire Academy, Muncie, IN

• Sergio Salina, McCollum High School, San Antonio, TX

• Roger Page, Pickaway Ross Career and Technical Center, Chillicothe, OH

• Trinity Drewes, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IL

• Randy Martin, Anderson Institute of Technology, Anderson, SC

• Michael Ward, Southern Westchester BOCES, Rye Brook, NY

• Robert Lynch, Fayetteville Technical Community College, Fayetteville, NC



How did they do it? Well, they took clues like these…

…and got these answers.

Great job to all who entered, and congratulations! If you didn’t win this week, don’t worry. You still have a chance to win next week – just enter our Guess The Tool before midnight, November 19, 2023.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every week.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received.