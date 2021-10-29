Continental Launches Autodiagnos Drive

Continental just launched the Autodiagnos Drive, an innovative, remote vehicle data solution designed to deliver advanced diagnostic information that service providers, fleet managers and repair facilities can use to maximize their data-driven services.

This easily installed, plug-and-play technology provides users with live access to extended vehicle diagnostic data for all popular makes and models of passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, so they stay continuously aware of the vehicle’s condition. Autodiagnos Drive helps customers increase productivity, reduce downtime, enhance customer service and gain better insights into the condition of the vehicles they service or manage. The system will also help them to quickly provide vehicle owners with reliable and up-to-date information about the vehicles’ health and performance parameters. The Autodiagnos Drive remote vehicle data solution is the result of years of development and engineering. It incorporates OEM diagnostic data, unique OEM-grade hardware and secure data routing and storage. The platform is hosted by Continental and integrates with customers’ own service platforms through APIs. This means that shops, fleets, insurance providers, roadside services and owner-operators will have secure and robust access to not only generic, but also OEM-specific vehicle data that is tailored to their needs.

In order to deliver results with excellent reliability and maximum security, Autodiagnos Drive uses the latest in cybersecurity standards and testing. The hardware is built to OEM standards, using diagnostic data purchased and/or licensed directly from the OEMs. Christopher Bahlman, Head of Diagnostics & Services, Continental Commercial Vehicles and Services, explains, “Access to remote vehicle data reduces the need to bring the vehicle to the service provider to assess its condition. Furthermore, it can greatly increase productivity for service centers, as well as reducing headaches for vehicle owners. This is especially important given the complexity of today’s vehicles and the value of everyone’s time.”

Continental’s Autodiagnos Drive is an ‘all makes’ remote vehicle data solution for light duty vehicles with CAN-based architectures and is suitable for use on nearly every light duty vehicle produced since 2008. It enables deeper and broader access to vehicle data across makes, models and model years, than any other platform. It is easy to use, but robust and secure and can be updated as vehicles evolve. It will be accessible to users on a 24/7 basis. Access to comprehensive data for majority of vehicles Bahlman added, “Continental has worked with OEMs, global telecoms, providers of cybersecurity services and other automotive professionals to create a platform that is unique in its ability to harness OEM diagnostics data, unify that data and route it to service providers to deliver insights about vehicle health and usage. Whether it’s knowing fuel level, odometer, vehicle location or a broad array of vehicle data delivered in real time with the utmost security, Autodiagnos Drive is a flexible and scalable solution.”

