Damage-Free Removal with OTC's Plastic Clip Popper

Tools & Products

Damage-Free Removal with OTC’s Plastic Clip Popper

OTC’s 2496 Plastic Clip Popper offers versatile usage for removal of nearly all plastic fasteners, clips, clamps and more.
on

OTC recently released the 2495 Plastic Clip Popper to serve as a solution to a wide array of needs across the shop. The 2495 Plastic Clip Popper works on all plastic fasteners and rivets to pry, grab, lift, squeeze, pull, collar and even cut – allowing technicians to operate seamlessly and efficiently service a multitude of vehicles. The 2495 Plastic Clip Popper can be used on nearly any style of plastic fastener, clip, clamp, retainer, grommet, plug and more, including virtually any other non-metallic fastener found on a vehicle.

The patented design offers the following features and is covered by OTC’s Limited Lifetime Warranty:

  • Specialized angled head enhances “popping” leverage, even in hard-to-reach places.
  • Front edge tines to lift outside edges and internal stems.
  • Convex bottom design affords a secure grasp even for partially recessed fasteners.
  • Relief design prevents accidental cutting.
  • The pliers feature allows lifting adjustment to a wide variety of fastener sizes.
  • Spring-loaded handles return to closed position effortlessly and are rubber-dipped for a comfortable grip and tool control.

The 2495 Plastic Clip Popper is available now through OTC distribution partners and resellers. 

For more info: otctools.com

