Dana has announced that its Ultimate Dana 60 front and rear axles are now available for the Jeep Gladiator JT. Specially engineered to be a direct-fit, bolt-in solution, Ultimate Dana 60 axles are designed to give Jeep owners a performance advantage across even the most brutal terrain.

“Jeep owners often modify their axles for greater performance when off-roading or driving over rough terrain likes rocks, sand, and mud,” said Bill Nunnery, senior director, sales and marketing, global aftermarket for Dana. “Ultimate Dana 60 axles are built for superior strength inside and out. The bolt-in, full-float design simplifies installation and ensures that the vehicle’s weight is carried by the housing instead of the shaft, allowing for greater load-carrying ability.”

Trail-tested at such renown events as the Ultimate Adventure (UA) and King of the Hammers, the award-winning Ultimate Dana 60 axles feature Spicer 35 spline SAE-4340 nickel chromoly steel axle shafts to help meet the rigors of off-road driving and provide maximum strength and durability for vehicles with larger tires.

“The new Ultimate Dana 60 front and rear axles incorporate many innovative modifications, so Jeep owners get the benefit of premium performance right from the start for all of their off-road adventures,” Nunnery added. “In fact, Dana recently completed the 2020 Ultimate Adventure and experienced no issues after the challenging seven-day, 1,400 miles off-road journey from Montana to South Dakota.”

The 2020 Ultimate Adventure began in Montana and traveled dirt roads and mountain passes along the Continental Divide before making stops at such historic areas as the Buffalo Gap National Grassland and the Black Hills. UA is held annually for a select group of die-hard off-road enthusiasts to discover thrilling wheeling opportunities across the country. King of the Hammers is an off-road racing event that combines desert racing and rock crawling. Held in Johnson Valley, California, King of the Hammers race week has expanded from one race held each February to a series of five races with more than 400 participating teams.