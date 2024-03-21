Dana to Participate in Easter Jeep Safari 2024

Dana Incorporated will participate in Easter Jeep Safari 2024, held March 23-31 in Moab, Utah. Dana products will be on site and available for demonstrations.

“At Dana, we are committed to rigorously testing and validating our products in the most challenging conditions to guarantee superior quality, durability, and performance,” said Bill Nunnery, senior director, sales and marketing, global aftermarket for Dana. “Easter Jeep Safari features rugged trails that offer us an ideal terrain for product trials. The event also gives us the opportunity to engage with Jeep enthusiasts and understand how we can enhance their off-road experiences through vehicle customizations.”

The week prior to the event, the Dana team will be onsite to focus on testing prototype and future driveline products. Beginning March 23, Dana will sponsor and participate in several events open to the public, including three Red Rock 4-Wheelers Club trail rides.

On these rides, Dana staff will drive Dana-customized Jeep vehicles on the trails, giving overviews of the latest products and discussing product innovations with customers on the trails.

Dana will also have a booth at the Red Rock 4-Wheelers /Easter Jeep Safari trade show with products on display.

“We will have nine Dana customized vehicles onsite at Easter Jeep Safari and will participate in a variety of trail rides each day,” Nunnery said. “Our team will have the chance to interact with Jeep enthusiasts from around the country who come to Moab, and share the latest offerings from Dana with them.”