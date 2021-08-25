Undercar: Why Does My Car Shake When I Brake?
Training
Do Brake Shims Matter? Course ready NOW!
Approx. Course Time: 5 minutes. This course is sponsored by Tomorrow’s Tech University.
To view this course and to register to T2U’s learning management system at no cost to the school, instructors or students, click here.
Brake shims are not designed for adjusting spacing and distance between friction material and the rotor. Shims provide multifunction noise control as a component attached to the friction pad backing plate.
In this module we cover the science behind brake shims.