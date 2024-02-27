Eaton Adds Software to Optimize At-Home EV Charging

Power management company Eaton has unveiled a new solution aimed at simplifying the integration of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations into existing electrical infrastructure. Collaborating with ChargeLab, a leading provider of open EV charger management software in North America, Eaton developed an automated and dynamic load management approach to optimize charging capabilities while minimizing costly upgrades.

“Eaton’s Charging Network Manager software is uniquely able to monitor charging station energy usage in real time, reallocate power as available to other networked chargers and balance energy demand across three-phase power systems,” said Paul Ryan, general manager of connected solutions and EV charging at Eaton.

According to Ryan, this approach can significantly increase the number of EV chargers a site can support, often by tenfold or more, advancing commercial and fleet EV charging capabilities.

“Eaton is unique in providing such a robust, end-to-end solution, including hardware and software,” added Zak Lefevre, CEO of ChargeLab.

The Charging Network Manager software, a fully integrated monitoring, management and commissioning solution for EV charging stations and networks, creates a digital twin of the electric system to maximize available electrical capacity and ensure fast charging. Ryan said the software offers new opportunities for customers to manage power more effectively and deploy EV charging networks quickly and safely.