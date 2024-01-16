 LG Opens First EV Charger Factory in Texas

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

LG Opens First EV Charger Factory in Texas

The Fort Worth factory is currently assembling Level 2 AC chargers with variable current settings for up to 11kW output power.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

LG Electronics has inaugurated its first United States-based factory for assembling electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in Fort Worth, Texas. The new factory marks LG’s entry into the U.S. EV charger market and is expected to create new jobs and support the expansion of America’s EV charging infrastructure, the company said.

Related Articles

The opening ceremony was attended by Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker, along with LG Electronics senior executives Alec Jang, president of the LG Electronics Business Solutions Company; H.K. Suh, head of LG’s EV Charging business division; and Nicolas Min, president of LG Business Solutions USA.

President Jang emphasized the importance of the EV charger business for LG’s future, stating, “The EV charger business is a growth engine for LG’s future, supporting the company’s transformation into a smart solutions company.” He also expressed LG’s ambition to become a global leader in the EV charging business by leveraging the quality and reliability of its chargers and maintenance services.

The factory has an annual capacity of over 10,000 units and initially occupies about 60,000 square feet of a 100,000-square-foot building, allowing for future expansion. The facility operates using 100 percent green power and is part of LG’s ongoing commitment to Fort Worth, where it has maintained a significant distribution center for three decades.

Michael Kosla, senior vice president of LG Business Solutions USA, noted that the factory marks a significant step in LG’s plan to support the electrification of America. He explained that the Level 2 and Level 3 EV chargers produced at the factory will provide new opportunities for businesses and public places to support EV infrastructure with independently owned and operated charging stations.

LG’s approach involves empowering locations like hotels, restaurants, and municipal buildings to operate their own charging stations, set their own rates and retain profits, addressing the need for hundreds of thousands of new chargers in the U.S., LG said.

The Fort Worth factory is currently assembling Level 2 AC Chargers with variable current settings for up to 11kW output power. These chargers are designed for wall mounting and have been certified to UL2594 and Energy Star standards. Starting in the second quarter, the plant will also assemble LG’s first Level 3 DC Charger, a stand-type model providing fast charging up to 175kW. Additionally, plans for 350kW ultra-fast-chargers are in LG’s product roadmap for the year.

LG’s EV charger launch is part of a broader electrification strategy that includes a suite of products for home electrification, such as HVAC systems, water heaters, energy storage systems and smart appliances. The company also offers the LG ThinQ Energy platform to help customers manage their home’s energy usage, the company said.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

EV Charging Challenges

Charging will get better as technology improves and drivers change their behaviors.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

I once worked with a technician you might call considerate. When he used a piece of equipment, he would ensure everything was clean and properly put away. For example, we had a five-gas analyzer used for state emissions testing. After every time he used the machine, the hose for the tailpipe probe was neatly coiled and hung on the machine. When he used the machine, the hose was laid on the ground and not dragged across the shop’s floor. He also was the guy who would dispose of the filters left in the oil drain by other technicians.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Canada Announces New EV Availability Standard

The Canadian government has committed $1.2 billion to establish 84.5K chargers by 2029.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Hyperbat Names Steve Robins Managing Director

Hyperbat says it is poised for success in shaping the future of sustainable mobility.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Lotus Launches EV Charging Solutions

Charging solutions include a 450 kW DC charger, power cabinet and a modular unit.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
CRP Automotive Introduces Pentosin Tesla EV Fluid Program

Fluids won Import Vehicle Community’s “Best Functional Fluid” award at AAPEX.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Biden Administration Grants $623M for US EV Charging Network

The plan includes the installation of at least 500,000 public chargers by 2030.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Nexteer Hits Global Production Milestone of 100M EPS Systems

Electric Power Steering systems are key in enabling fuel efficiency and safety.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
GreenPower Produces its First All-Electric School Buses

The company has completed its first four all-electric, purpose-built school buses.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Hyundai Breaks Ground on New EV Production Plant in South Korea

Hyundai’s new EV plant prioritizes employee comfort, becoming the hub for EV mobility.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff