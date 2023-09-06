 Eaton Rebrands Vehicle Group & eMobility Businesses

Eaton Rebrands Vehicle Group & eMobility Businesses

Eaton said its newly formed Mobility Group will help meet the evolving needs of both its ICE and EV customers.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Eaton created a new name for its vehicle group and eMobility businesses: Eaton’s Mobility Group. This sector represents the company’s focus on providing solutions across the propulsion spectrum and meeting the evolving needs of its customers from internal combustion to electrified or a combination of both, the company said.

Eaton said it will continue to offer traditional powertrain solutions as manufacturers and the industry determine optimal propulsion systems based on market demands. To support increasing degrees of electrification, the mobility group offers a suite of technologies, including power distribution solutions, power electronics and transmissions that improve safety, efficiency, and performance. The company said power connection solutions were introduced following the acquisition in 2022 of Royal Power Solutions, which develops and produces high-precision power- and signal-distribution components. The principal markets for the Mobility Group are original equipment manufacturers of on- and off-highway vehicles and aftermarket customers.

Founded in 1911, Eaton is marking its 100th anniversary of being listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The company reported revenues of $20.8 billion in 2022 and serves customers in more than 170 countries.

