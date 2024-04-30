ChargeTronix Appoints VP of Operations, EV Fleet Sales Manager

ChargeTronix announced the appointment of Stephen Israel as vice president of operations and Christopher McNamara as EV fleet sales manager. Both will assume their roles immediately.

Israel’s and McNamara’s combined expertise will help the company scale by driving strategic expansion efforts, enhancing market penetration, and ensuring sustainable growth and success, ChargeTronix said.

“Israel’s and McNamara’s expertise and track records within the EV industry make them invaluable additions for scaling our charging infrastructure,” said Xavier Landavazo, CEO of ChargeTronix. “With Israel’s extensive experience as a seasoned designer and developer of EV charging systems and McNamara’s proven sales acumen, we are poised to significantly accelerate our growth and expand into the new markets necessary to make reliable charging infrastructure a reality in the U.S.”

Israel has 15 years of experience working with the largest EV charging station operators worldwide. He will oversee the strategic expansion, deployment, and technological advancement of ChargeTronix’s EV charging infrastructure. Most recently, he was senior director of product management at BTCPower and was previously eirector of field operations and maintenance at EVgo.

McNamara joins ChargeTronix with over 10 years of proven sales expertise. His strategic focus includes implementing automated solutions across diverse functions to enhance customer support in line with ChargeTronix’s comprehensive product and service portfolio, facilitating the ongoing integration of EV infrastructure. McNamara’s career path includes tenures as regional sales Manager at BTC Power and regional director at Oracle.

As the company continues to scale, ChargeTronix plans to more than double its staff this year. The new hires will be located throughout the U.S. and will include multiple levels across sales, engineering operations and aftermarket.