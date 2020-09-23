Connect with us

Expanded Bulb Guide Features New Philips Lighting Solutions

The updated guide features separate lookups for the United States and Canada.
Lumileds, one of the world’s largest suppliers of lighting for the automotive industry and the exclusive supplier of Philips branded automotive lighting products, has launched an updated version of its online Philips Automotive Bulb Look Up. Designed to allow consumers and technicians to easily identify the correct bulb for their vehicle lighting applications, the updated guide features separate lookups for the United States and Canada, new Philips lighting product lines, and applications dating back to 1946.

Jeff Burdzinski, Lumileds product applications manager, announced the updates to the bulb guide and noted, “We really focused on making sure that the additions we made to the Philips Bulb Look Up will help users to easily find the exact bulb for their vehicle’s lighting, quickly and efficiently.”

New product listings

One of the key additions made to the Philips Automotive Bulb Look Up are new lines of Philips lighting solutions, which include the Philips MasterDuty line and Philips LED integral beam upgrades. The Philips MasterDuty line features tough, long-lasting headlight bulbs made for medium and heavy-duty Class 2-8 truck applications. Philips LED integral beam headlights are DOT compliant LED upgrades for conventional sealed beam headlamps.

