 Lumileds Debuts New Philips Automotive Lighting Website

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
News

Lumileds Debuts New Philips Automotive Lighting Website

The site features an entirely new design that brings together the full breadth of the Philips portfolio of automotive lighting and accessories in North America.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Lumileds announced the launch of a brand new, technologically advanced update of its Philips Automotive Lighting website at www.usa.philips.com/c-m-au/car-lights.

Related Articles

The site features an entirely new design that brings together the full breadth of the Philips portfolio of automotive lighting and accessories in North America. It was built with the most up-to-date web accessibility design features, ensuring that any user can navigate the site with confidence, according to Lumileds.

Visitors can learn about Philips Automotive product features and benefits, view the latest videos, check FAQs and find the right replacement bulb for their vehicle in the updated Bulb Finder web-tool. And they can download the latest product literature and get information about Philips’ warranties.

Automotive accessory lines featured on the site include the new Philips OlfaPure 7300 Car-aroma Diffuser, Philips GoPure Advanced Automotive Air Purifiers, Philips Xperion 6000 LED Work Lights and the Philips UltinonSport LED.

Vehicle replacement and upgrade lighting featured on the site includes OE quality lighting for halogen, sealed beam, and Xenon applications, as well as the Philips platinum series of halogen headlight upgrades, and LED upgrade lighting for on-road and off-road applications.

Also featured on the site is the expanded line of Philips Ultinon Drive 5000 series of LED auxiliary lighting for off-road applications. The line now includes LED lightbars, pod lights, and cube lights.

Accessibility features of the new site include user profiles for vision impaired, cognitive disability, seizure safe and ADHD friendly, as well keyboard navigation and blind user screen reader capabilities.

“Our product lines have grown significantly over the last two years. We wanted to make it easier for visitors to discover and find all we have to offer whether they are motorists, off-road enthusiasts, or DIYers. And we felt it was important to offer a site that included the latest advancements in web accessibility to make the site more inclusive,” said Aubry Baugh, senior manager, aftermarket marketing leader, NA. “The new site is truly a whole new experience, and we encourage everyone who drives, works on vehicles, or does DIY projects around the house to check it out!”

The new website’s bulb finder features over 698,000 bulb applications. It can be accessed from the website or directly at https://www.automotivebulbfinder.com/philips.

For more information, email: [email protected].

You May Also Like

News

MEMA Issues Statement on Tax Relief for Working Families Act

This measure contains the restoration of one year deductibility of research and development expenses, a key legislative priority for the association.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

MEMA, The Vehicle Suppliers Association issued a statement regarding the House overwhelmingly passed on January 31, the bipartisan, “Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act.” This measure contains the restoration of one year deductibility of research and development expenses, a key legislative priority for MEMA, The Vehicle Suppliers Association, said. “This is a significant step forward for MEMA members and the country. The House passed legislation that returns yearly deductibility of R&D expenses and restores the competitiveness of U.S. manufacturers,” said Bill Long, CEO for the trade association. “MEMA thanks Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (R-MO), Ways and Means Ranking Member Richard Neal (D-MA), as well as Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), and all the House Members who voted yes for this important measure. MEMA will continue to work to move this measure through the Senate.” 

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Federated Introduces February Free Fuel Fridays

Federated will announce the four winners on its Federated Auto Parts and Federated Car Care Facebook pages, each of whom will receive a $50 gift card.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Allison Transmission Launching Allison Ventures

It will invest in, and partner with, start-up and growth-stage companies to foster advancements in commercial-duty mobility and work solutions.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
UAF Auto, Heavy-Duty Scholarship Deadline is March 31

The websites allow applicants to view the details of all scholarships available and continue to update their application until the March 31 deadline.

By Nadine Battah
PRT Launches 22 New Products on Complete Strut Assemblies

The new items come to expand the PRT portfolio in North American Market and represents more than 12 Million vehicles in new coverage.

By Nadine Battah

Other Posts

Mitchell 1 Scholarship Applications Being Accepted Now

High school seniors and college students in the U.S. and Canada can apply for the scholarship through March 31.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
GB Reman Expands Gasoline Direct Fuel Injection Program

The expansion includes 17 new GDI part numbers, including injectors, seal kits, fuel lines and a seal replacement tool kit.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
BendPak to Debut Eight-Armed Car Lift Concept at NADA

Octa-Flex improves technician productivity, convenience and ergonomics, according to BendPak.

By Mary DellaValle
PRT Heavy Duty Presenting Innovations at HDAW ‘24

PRT is exhibiting a full line of shocks and air springs for heavy-duty applications.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff