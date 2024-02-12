Lumileds Debuts New Philips Automotive Lighting Website

Lumileds announced the launch of a brand new, technologically advanced update of its Philips Automotive Lighting website at www.usa.philips.com/c-m-au/car-lights.

The site features an entirely new design that brings together the full breadth of the Philips portfolio of automotive lighting and accessories in North America. It was built with the most up-to-date web accessibility design features, ensuring that any user can navigate the site with confidence, according to Lumileds.

Visitors can learn about Philips Automotive product features and benefits, view the latest videos, check FAQs and find the right replacement bulb for their vehicle in the updated Bulb Finder web-tool. And they can download the latest product literature and get information about Philips’ warranties.

Automotive accessory lines featured on the site include the new Philips OlfaPure 7300 Car-aroma Diffuser, Philips GoPure Advanced Automotive Air Purifiers, Philips Xperion 6000 LED Work Lights and the Philips UltinonSport LED.

Vehicle replacement and upgrade lighting featured on the site includes OE quality lighting for halogen, sealed beam, and Xenon applications, as well as the Philips platinum series of halogen headlight upgrades, and LED upgrade lighting for on-road and off-road applications.

Also featured on the site is the expanded line of Philips Ultinon Drive 5000 series of LED auxiliary lighting for off-road applications. The line now includes LED lightbars, pod lights, and cube lights.

Accessibility features of the new site include user profiles for vision impaired, cognitive disability, seizure safe and ADHD friendly, as well keyboard navigation and blind user screen reader capabilities.

“Our product lines have grown significantly over the last two years. We wanted to make it easier for visitors to discover and find all we have to offer whether they are motorists, off-road enthusiasts, or DIYers. And we felt it was important to offer a site that included the latest advancements in web accessibility to make the site more inclusive,” said Aubry Baugh, senior manager, aftermarket marketing leader, NA. “The new site is truly a whole new experience, and we encourage everyone who drives, works on vehicles, or does DIY projects around the house to check it out!”

The new website’s bulb finder features over 698,000 bulb applications. It can be accessed from the website or directly at https://www.automotivebulbfinder.com/philips.

For more information, email: [email protected].