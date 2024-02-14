Philips Releases GoPure Advanced Automotive Air Purifier

Lumileds announced the release of the Philips GoPure GP5611 automotive air purifier, which it says is designed to clean air quickly and efficiently to reduce the transmission of airborne viruses, bacteria and allergens.

Designed to fit in most vehicle cup holders, the GP5611 is USB powered and whisper quiet, according to Lumileds. It filters the cabin air with three advanced technologies: a Philips SaniFilter Plus filter, a HESAMax filtration cartridge, and a powerful UVC light.

The SaniFilter Plus filter has been tested at IUTA laboratory in Germany and proven to capture 99% of ultra-fine particles, including particles as small as 0.004 microns that can get deep into the lungs and create serious health risks.

The Philips HESAMax cartridge absorbs up to 30X more chemicals than the ‘carbon bags’ commonly used in many portable purification devices. The patented HESAMax odor removal technology works even when the GoPure GP5611 is off.

For an added layer of protection, bacteria and viruses trapped in the GP5611 filters are killed by exposing them to ultraviolet light. UVC light damages the molecular bonds that hold DNA together, so it is highly effective at eliminating bacteria and viruses.

Philips GoPure GP5611 is very low maintenance, according to Lumileds. In typical use, the SaniFilter Plus and HESAMax filters only needs to be replaced about once a year. The UVC LED module will last for the lifetime of the device.

“The GoPure GP5611 is powerful enough to filter all the air in an average passenger vehicle in about 10 minutes, and since it fits in most vehicle cup holders, you can be up and running in less than a minute,” said Aubry Baugh, Lumileds senior manager, aftermarket marketing leader, NA.

For more information, email: [email protected], or call 1-866-254-6989.