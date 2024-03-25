Fisker Ocean Wins iF DESIGN AWARD 2024 for Best Electric SUV

Fisker announces that the Fisker Ocean all-electric SUV has won the iF DESIGN AWARD 2024 for “Best Electric Vehicle: SUV.”

The iF DESIGN AWARD is awarded annually by iF International Forum Design GmbH, the world’s oldest independent design organization. Almost 11,000 entries from 72 countries were received in 2024.

The highly-contested Automobiles category is assessed by a jury of 132 independent design experts, said Fisker. In the final judging round, the Fisker Ocean topped the Electric Vehicle: SUV category for its overall design idea, form, function, and impact.

“We’re honored that the iF DESIGN AWARD jury has recognized the Ocean’s combination of sustainability, emotional design, and simple, intuitive SUV function. We’re proud to win this prestigious award for our Ocean embodying Fisker’s signature blend of design, innovation, and sustainability. It’s designed from the wheels up to evoke emotion and excitement, while our top focus during the design process was on sustainability,” Henrik Fisker, chairman and CEO of Fisker said.