 Free Tesla Service Information?
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Free Tesla Service Information?

on

Dressing For Success In The Shop

on

The Changing Vehicle Ownership Cycle

on

The OE vs. Aftermarket Glass Debate: A New Twist
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Auto Pros Visit Quarter Mile Muscle, Mooresville, NC Video

Auto Pros Visit Quarter Mile Muscle, Mooresville, NC

How To Use Evaporator & Heater Foam Cleaners (VIDEO) Video
play

How To Use Evaporator & Heater Foam Cleaners (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Throttle-By-Wire Diagnostics

Underhood: Throttle-By-Wire Diagnostics
ABS/ESC False Activation Diagnostics

Undercar: ABS/ESC False Activation Diagnostics
How To Turn Off The TPMS Light

Undercar: How To Turn Off The TPMS Light
How Extended Interval Oil Filters Have Been Improved

Underhood: How Extended Interval Oil Filters Have Been Improved
Online Course – Brake Components: Where To Put The Lubricant

Training: Online Course – Brake Components: Where To Put The Lubricant
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment AMSOIL ase ase certification AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Commentary

Free Tesla Service Information?

Tesla quietly changed the pricing to $0.00 for service manuals, TSBs and other critical service information.
Advertisement
 

on

From a source you might not expect.

Advertisement

If an automaker announced it was distributing its service information for free, it would be a major news story. Recently, an automaker did just that, without press release; without fanfare. The strangest part is that it was Tesla who pulled it off.

On May 20, 2022, Tesla quietly changed the pricing on service.tesla.com to $0.00 for service manuals, TSBs and other critical service information like wiring diagrams. I found this out when researching this issue’s Tesla battery service article. 

When I logged onto the Tesla service website, I expected to pay $30 for a few hours of access to verify some information. Instead, at checkout, it was $0.00. This is not for one model, but $0 covered all Tesla Models over the past 10 years.

I am not a Tesla “fanboy,” and generally detest Tesla owners for their smug attitudes, and I have only worked on one Tesla. But, it is hard to hate an auto company that makes its service information available for free.

Why?

There is no such thing as a free lunch. Compiling, posting and hosting service information online can cost millions. Hyundai was the first to offer its service information for free more than 20 years ago, but the Korean manufacturer eventually moved to a paid subscription model. 

Advertisement

Easy access to service information meant owners not near a Hyundai dealer could have their vehicle serviced at an independent shop. I think Hyundai understood that if an owner of a $12,000 2003 Elantra couldn’t get their car fixed when they were 20 years old, chances are they would not buy a $40,000 Palisade SUV when they are 45 years old.

I think Tesla’s release of service information is more about creating this long-term loyalty by empowering owners to have repairs performed outside of the Tesla service facilities and mobile fleet. 

Elon Musk has admitted that the wait times for service was unacceptable. He also knows it will take time for Tesla to build more service centers and hire more technicians.

Advertisement

Our Opportunity

I think every aftermarket company or association should give Tesla an award and issue press releases for making service information free. We should use this moment to “guilt” other OEMs into posting their service information for free. One technician I talked to had another theory. He could see this as a way for Tesla to build a list of technicians for recruiting purposes. This is a great idea because if a technician is looking at Tesla service information, they probably aren’t your everyday oil changer.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Commentary: Appetite For Training Shown In Orlando

Commentary: Is There a Used and New Car Bubble?

Commentary: Is It Really That Bad?

Commentary: Veterans And Vehicles – You Are In Good Company

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician