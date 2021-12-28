 Help Customers Be Comfortable With Engine Components (VIDEO)
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Help Customers Be Comfortable With Engine Components (VIDEO)

on

How Movement And Location Can Doom Ignition Coils (VIDEO)

on

B'laster Names December 2021 'Instructor Of The Year' Finalist

on

ASE C1 Test Prep - Suggesting Service, Managing Maintenance
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

How Movement And Location Can Doom Ignition Coils (VIDEO) Video
play

How Movement And Location Can Doom Ignition Coils (VIDEO)

Help Customers Be Comfortable With Engine Components (VIDEO) Video
play

Help Customers Be Comfortable With Engine Components (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

MINI TPMS Service

Automotive: MINI TPMS Service
Understanding Aisin Warner Transmissions

Undercar: Understanding Aisin Warner Transmissions
European Brakes: The Advantages They Bring

Undercar: European Brakes: The Advantages They Bring
Why Engine Coolant Replacement May Be Necessary, Not Optional

Underhood: Why Engine Coolant Replacement May Be Necessary, Not Optional
The Science Behind Tread Depth On Passenger Tires

Automotive: The Science Behind Tread Depth On Passenger Tires
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics diesel Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

Help Customers Be Comfortable With Engine Components (VIDEO)

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

It can be challenging easing minds about ignition components. This video is presented by The Group Training Academy.
Advertisement

Your customers may look under their hood and be overwhelmed by the wires, plugs, sensors and components staring back at them – they come to you for explanations and answers to why their vehicles aren’t starting or running correctly.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The components in a gasoline powertrain include spark plugs and ignition coils, of course, but also include fuel pumps and injectors, electronic throttle bodies and a wide assortment of sensors, including manifold pressure and Mass Air Flow sensors, knock sensors, cam and crankshaft position sensors, oxygen sensors and pressure and temperature sensors.

It’s a complex dance that all these components need to perform in order for a car to reach its peak efficiency – in fact, components that are out of spec can prevent your customer’s vehicle from starting in the first place.

Today’s state of the art ignition coils feature both high dielectric strength and superior temperature and vibration resistance. Coils are designed for specific applications, and some of the newest technology includes pencil ignition coils that feature primary current control and diagnostic functions.

Advertisement

Once the engine has started, fuel must continue to be ignited in a precise manner. Today’s fuel injection technology puts the fuel where it needs to be when it needs to be there. Optimum spray patterns give perfect mixture generation and efficient combustion, resulting in dependable performance and low consumption and emissions.

Port fuel injectors are located in the manifold and deliver fuel to the intake port to create an ideal air/fuel mixture to power a vehicle. GDI injectors are positioned directly in the cylinder, where fuel is sprayed at carefully calculated pressures. Today’s direct injection systems use a high pressure pump under the hood that optimizes performance from 65 psi to 2900 psi at flow rates up to 1.12 cubic feet per minute.

Advertisement

Further back in the system, a turbine pump mounted in the fuel tank virtually eliminates fuel pulsation and noise, providing exceptional hot-start performance and preventing on-board electronic interference, thanks to superior electronic shielding.

And of course, getting the engine started and keeping it running is handled by a staggering variety of engine management sensors under the hood. These sensors provide safety, convenience and accessibility features that yesterday’s cars just couldn’t address, along with improved power, efficiency and reliability. Customers demand more from their vehicles, so the vehicles depend on more sensors than ever – even the most compact-class vehicle is likely to have more than 60 different sensors on board. These components are actually wear components, so you’ll likely need to explain what a sensor does and why it’s important.

Advertisement

Your customers will likely be overwhelmed by their engine management systems – thanks to trusted aftermarket partners you can help make diagnosis and repair easy and reliable.

This video is presented by The Group Training Academy.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Video: Maintenance IQ: Winter Brake Pad Wear (VIDEO)

Video: How To Choose A Truck Shock & Strut (VIDEO)

Video: ASE C1 Test Highlights – Warranty & Service Contracts (VIDEO)

Video: 2020 Honda Civic Front Camera Calibration (VIDEO)

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician