 Honda Prologue All-Electric SUV Debuts

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

Honda Prologue All-Electric SUV Debuts

The vehicle will have an estimated 288 horsepower, 333 lb.-ft. of torque and a 300-mile range.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Honda has officially introduced its 2024 Prologue midsize SUV, with an anticipated EPA range rating of 300 miles. Its DC fast charging capability is capable of adding 65 miles of range in 10 minutes. Drivetrain options include single-motor (front-wheel-drive) and dual-motor (all-wheel-drive) configurations. The vehicle will have an estimated 288 horsepower and 333 lb.-ft. of torque.

Related Articles

The Honda Sensing suite within the vehicle includes safety features such as Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Blind Zone Steering Assist, and Rear Pedestrian Alert. The Prologue offers an interior for five passengers, providing up to 136.9 cubic feet of interior space. It comes equipped with a standard 11-inch digital instrument display and an 11.3-inch HD touchscreen featuring built-in Google integration, as well as wireless compatibility for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Furthermore, Honda notes that it offers cargo space, with 25.2 cubic feet of storage behind the rear seats and a 57.7 cubic feet with the rear seatbacks folded down.

Honda offers Prologue customers a range of charging solutions, including a home charging station, a portable charging kit, and public charging credits. Additionally, the company notes that its new HondaLink Smartphone App allows Prologue owners to easily identify public charging networks.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

RVshare, Grounded to Launch Electric RV Rental Program

RVshare’s electric recreational vehicle rental program will debut in the Detroit market.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

RVshare, a community for RV owners and renters, debuted a new partnership with electric RV startup, Grounded, to bring an electric recreational vehicle rental program to the Detroit market. These rentals are available exclusively on RVshare, making Grounded RVs the first electric vehicle fleet on the platform.

This program, which is also supported by the Michigan Office for Future Mobility and Electrification (OFME), will provide sustainable travel options for travelers via a fleet of E-RVs available for daily hire. Renters will also be able to provide firsthand feedback that will help refine and improve future iterations of the E-RV program and product development, RVshare said.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
SEMA 2023 to Explore Future Vehicle Propulsion

The new EV & Future Propulsion area at SEMA will include over 75 vehicles highlighting the future of automotive innovation.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Ryder Deploys First BrightDrop Electric Vans into Rental Fleet

The electric vans have been deployed at four strategic Ryder facilities in California, Texas and New York.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
BTC POWER Hires Business Development Manager

In this role, Patty de Llano will drive strategic partnerships and foster growth in government funding initiatives.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Ballard, Quantron Unveil Zero-Emission Fuel Cell EVs

Both vehicles feature longer ranges and short refueling times compared to battery electric models, the companies said.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

Vehicle Electrification: Trends and Power Solutions

We are in an era of change with vehicle mobility. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman
Stellantis Partners with Charge Enterprises

Charge has become an EV charging installation partner for Stellantis’s network of more than 2,600 U.S. dealers.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Study: Businesses Commit to Circularity, But Hurdles Remain

A new study from Bain & Co. reveals that 55% of large businesses commit to circularity, but linear mindsets hold them back.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Study: Cross-Industry Partnerships Increase BEV Purchases

Escalent’s study found consumers were more likely to purchase a BEV if a carmaker partnered with a tech brand.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff