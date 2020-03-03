How To Be An Ethical And Professional Technician

When the word professional comes to mind, most of us think doctors and lawyers, not technicians. Professionals have gone to school and they must continue to educate themselves on a regular basis to keep up with changes in their respective field. Consequently, they can demand good money for their services. Professionalism in the automotive field refers to a person doing their job with sincerity, maintaining professional etiquette and professional ethics.

Click Here to Read More

The automotive industry, along with the automotive technician, has evolved into a highly technical professional field. We have evolved from mechanics to technicians in order to possess the qualities needed to work on today’s technologically sophisticated vehicles. So many additional demands have been put on technicians that now include but are not limited to:

Attitude

Ethics

Handling diversity

Etiquette

Customer service/quality

Drive in workmanship

Communication

Writing ability

Conflict management

Honesty

All these topics will be covered in this series, which will define you, an automotive technician, as a professional.

Today a service director expects a professional to walk in his door to interview for a technician’s job. The automotive professional who possesses the above-mentioned qualities will be hired over the mechanic with good wrench skills.

Why professionalism is important

Professionalism will ensure good performance by all. Technicians must work together professionally to do the best at their job.

Professionalism will keep all employees in the shop motivated. A happy technician is a great ambassador of the dealer products.

Professional shops ensure a technician’s quality of work, not just quantity of work, is taken into appreciation.

Professionalism in the shop helps maintain communication. This ensures all are heard.

How to be a true professional

Ensure you will be a true professional and in turn instill professionalism into your workplace. Here are some things to help you achieve professional status: