Hunter Engineering Releases Bench Lathes with Tablet

Hunter’s BL Series of bench lathes, now including a new tablet, is available for ordering.

The tablet conveniently brings a wide range of information to the technician’s fingertips in an intuitive, user-friendly display.

Previously, to find the rotor’s minimum thickness or maximum drum diameter, the technician had to search for it on the part itself. With the new tablet, the operator can look up the vehicle and access the specifications immediately.

The tablet then calculates the distance between the cutting bits on the lathe and compares it live to the specifications. When the bits move beyond the specs, the screen turns red. When they stay within, the screen remains green.

The tablet also displays information on the depth of cuts, speeds and settings. Also included are vehicle data such as bore size, lug nut torque and stud type, as well as onboard training videos, text and animations and a multilingual interface.