 Hunter Engineering Releases Bench Lathes with Tablet
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Hunter Engineering Releases Bench Lathes with Tablet

on

Liqui Moly Makes It Easy To Change Automatic Trans Fluid

on

Hunter Adds SmartSpot Technology to Premium Wheel Balancers

on

Continental Autodiagnos TPMS SE Increases Tire Service
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Meet Smith Hall, March's 2022 Student of the Month! Video
play

Meet Smith Hall, March's 2022 Student of the Month!

Installing PRT Complete Strut Assemblies (VIDEO) Video
play

Installing PRT Complete Strut Assemblies (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

CV Joint Replacement Tips

Undercar: CV Joint Replacement Tips
Understanding Stop/Start Charging and Starting Systems

Underhood: Understanding Stop/Start Charging and Starting Systems
GM Active Fuel Management System Service

Underhood: GM Active Fuel Management System Service

News: ASE Partners With Industry Leaders on Innovative Programs
BMW Groaning Noise During Steering Column Height Adjustment

Automotive: BMW Groaning Noise During Steering Column Height Adjustment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics diesel Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Tools & Products

Hunter Engineering Releases Bench Lathes with Tablet

This new capability of the BL Series of bench lathes was demonstrated at the NADA show last week.
Advertisement
 

on

Hunter’s BL Series of bench lathes, now including a new tablet, is available for ordering.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The tablet conveniently brings a wide range of information to the technician’s fingertips in an intuitive, user-friendly display.

Previously, to find the rotor’s minimum thickness or maximum drum diameter, the technician had to search for it on the part itself. With the new tablet, the operator can look up the vehicle and access the specifications immediately.

The tablet then calculates the distance between the cutting bits on the lathe and compares it live to the specifications. When the bits move beyond the specs, the screen turns red. When they stay within, the screen remains green.

The tablet also displays information on the depth of cuts, speeds and settings. Also included are vehicle data such as bore size, lug nut torque and stud type, as well as onboard training videos, text and animations and a multilingual interface.

Advertisement

For more info: hunter.com

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Tools & Products: Milwaukee Expands Job Site Cleanup Product Line

Tools & Products: Milwaukee Expands PACKOUT Modular Storage System

Tools & Products: Schrader TPMS Tool Features EZ Sensor Programming

Tools & Products: Launch X-431 Throttle III Offers Extensive Vehicle Coverage

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician