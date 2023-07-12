Hunter Engineering Partners with Lincoln Tech on new Denver Training Center

Hunter Engineering is pleased to announce that Lincoln Tech’s Denver campus will be the latest site to house a Hunter Training Center. Local students and repair shop technicians will be offered the opportunity to train directly on Hunter equipment through a wide range of available Hunter courses.

The new training center, Hunter’s 47th across the nation, will open Aug. 1.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education, offering recent high school graduates and working adults programs in automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, business and information technology, and hospitality services.

“This is such an exciting opportunity not only for our students, but for many of our employer partners in the Denver metro area,” says Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech CEO. “It’s also an honor to partner with a company whose roots lie in service to our nation’s veterans. There is a common passion there, a commitment, that we feel truly binds our two organizations.”

Hunter’s vast training network provides hands-on and classroom instruction led by certified trainers both onsite and at regional training centers. One particular piece of Hunter equipment will be unique to Lincoln Tech: The campus will be the first school-based training center in the country to house Hunter’s 35,000-pound, four-post heavy-duty lift.

Also onsite will be Hunter’s ADASLink diagnostic scan tool and DAS 3000 for hands-on education on ADAS calibrations. Hunter’s two-day ADAS course, Introduction to Advanced Driver Assist Systems, has proven popular as the industry gears up for increasing ADAS work.

The course covers proper procedures for calibrating forward-facing ADAS systems such as lane departure warning systems and adaptive cruise control systems, as well as procedures for blind spot monitor, surround view and rearview camera systems, among others.

“We’re thrilled to be able to work with Lincoln Tech to bring education and state-of-the-art equipment to technicians for this ever-changing industry,” says Tom Settle, Hunter director of training.

Graduates from all Hunter Training Centers will be Hunter-certified and eligible to pursue career opportunities where Hunter-specific skills are needed, including thousands of private shops, franchised service centers and fleet service facilities nationwide.