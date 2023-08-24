Hyundai Mobis to Exhibit at IAA Mobility 2023

Hyundai Mobis announced it plans to display more than 20 production-ready advancements in electrification and automotive components at the IAA Mobility 2023 Show, September 5-10, 2023, Munich. This marks Hyundai Mobis’ second year attending the event having previously debuted in 2021.

At this year’s IAA Mobility Show, Hyundai Mobis says it is set to underscore its electrification roadmap, a cornerstone of its forward-looking strategy. “Visitors can anticipate a firsthand look at Kia’s electric crown jewel, the EV9, replete with Hyundai Mobis’ state-of-the-art Battery System (BSA) and the innovative Power Electric (PE) system — the essential automotive components for electrification,” Hyundai Mobis adds.

Hyundai Mobis says it will also unveil the next-generation e-CCPM (Electric Complete Chassis Platform Module). “This cutting-edge breakthrough integrates core electrification innovations into a versatile aluminum frame, enabling the creation of diverse PBVs (Purpose Built Vehicles) without necessitating distinct platform developments and offering an all-encompassing solution for electrification,” the company explains.

During the event, Hyundai Mobis says it will host discussions with prominent European automakers, including Volkswagen, Daimler, and BMW, targeting collaborations on future technologies around its cutting-edge capabilities: groundbreaking electrification solutions, autonomous driving systems, and the world’s first rollable display.

Hyundai Mobis will host a press conference on September 4, from 10:40 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. CET, in Hall B2, at Booth D20. It will be presented by Axel J. Maschka, Hyundai Mobis EVP and head of Business Division.