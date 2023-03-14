 J.D. Power Study: EV Market Growth Fuels Owner Satisfaction

J.D. Power Study: EV Market Growth Fuels Owner Satisfaction

Overall satisfaction with the BEV purchase experience is shifting to more traditional factors, like quality and styling.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

As more battery electric vehicle (BEV) models become available for purchase, owners’ satisfaction with their overall experience is shifting to more traditional factors such as quality and styling. According to the recent J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Electric Vehicle Experience (EVX) Ownership Study, the shift is most evident in the respective premium and mass market segment award recipients, Rivian R1T and MINI Cooper Electric.

In its first year of eligibility, the Rivian R1T ranks highest overall with a satisfaction score of 794 (on a 1,000-point scale), according to J.D. Power. Owners have high levels of satisfaction with the driving enjoyment and interior/exterior styling factors. MINI Cooper Electric ranks highest in the mass market segment with a score of 782, supported by the highest satisfaction score of any EV model in the study’s highest-weighted index factor, quality and reliability.

“The electric vehicle landscape is changing quickly, and newer models are bringing in more mainstream, first-time EV buyers,” said Brent Gruber, executive director of the EV practice at J.D. Power. “Recent vehicle launches from both new brands and traditional automakers have had a profound effect on what factors are most important in the ownership experience. Today’s EV owners are looking for quality, reliability, driving enjoyment, safety and technology features.”

J.D. Power summarizes key findings of the 2023 study:

-Rivian R1Tranks highest overall and highest in the premium BEV segment with a score of 794. Tesla Model 3 (759) ranks second.

-MINI Cooper Electric ranks highest in the mass market BEV segment with a score of 782. Kia EV6 (762) ranks second and Ford Mustang Mach-E (742) ranks third.

-The number of award-eligible models in the premium segment has grown from four to five year over year, while award-eligible mass market models have nearly doubled (from six to 10). Satisfaction among owners of premium EVs averages 756, while satisfaction among mass market EV owners averages 730.

The U.S. Electric Vehicle Experience (EVX) Ownership Study, now in its third year, implements a methodology change for 2023 by narrowing the satisfaction index to focus on the first year of ownership, J.D. Power says. The overall EVX ownership index score measures electric vehicle owner satisfaction in both premium and mass market segments. The 2023 study includes 10 factors (in alphabetical order): accuracy of stated battery range; availability of public charging stations; battery range; cost of ownership; driving enjoyment; ease of charging at home; interior and exterior styling; safety and technology features; service experience; and vehicle quality and reliability.

For more information, visit https://www.jdpower.com/business/automotive/electric-vehicle-experience-evx-ownership-study.

