 Karma Automotive Launches All-Electric Sedan

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

Karma Automotive Launches All-Electric Sedan

The Gyesera introduction comes on the heels of the November 2023 debut of the Karma Kaveya Super Coupe.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Ultra-luxury-vehicle manufacturer Karma Automotive recently debuted its first all-electric sedan Saturday.

Related Articles

“The Gyesera is an exotic battery-electric vehicle that blends aesthetics, craftsmanship, driving dynamics, comfort and quality,” said Karma Vice President, Global Design Michelle Christensen. “It’s beautiful, has a lower nose for a dynamic, faster feel, and it provides the most visceral canyon carving experience.”

The Gyesera introduction comes on the heels of the November 2023 world debut of the Karma Kaveya Super Coupe.

“The Gyesera, with its modern look, feel and superior performance, is our bridge to the future – the embodiment of Karma’s revitalized corporate direction,” Karma President Marques McCammon said. “It’s for a market segment that wants a beautiful exotic performance sedan with unique character … that’s pure EV.

“Karma is distinctive because we are the only U.S. ultra-luxury vehicle manufacturer. The Gyesera is distinctive because the powertrain calibration is different, the software that drives the system is different – especially 0-60 speeds – the cornering is different and the chassis setup is different. The Gyesera is unlike any other vehicle.”

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Volvo EX90 Debuts at Canadian International Auto Show

The Swedish brand’s seven-seat, fully electric SUV represents a new era of safety for Volvo Cars.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

The 2024 Volvo EX90, Volvo Cars’ all-new, fully electric SUV, will be presented to the Canadian public for the first time at the Canadian International Auto Show (CIAS) in Toronto.

It will be on display at the Metro Toronto Convention Center (MTCC) February 16-25, along with an electrified lineup of new and award-winning Volvo Cars, including the Volvo C40 Recharge, XC40 Recharge, XC60 Recharge and XC90 Recharge, the automaker said. Volvo Car Canada will be exhibiting within the Electric City space, showcasing the ecosystem that supports a new age of mobility.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Duke Energy Launches EV Charger Rental Program in NC

The Charger Solution program offers a range of charger options and guides customers through evaluating charging station options.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
GM, Honda Begin Volume Production of Fuel Cell Systems

GM and Honda will produce fuel cells that will be two-thirds less expensive compared to Honda’s 2019 Clarity fuel cell.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
EV Charging Network IONNA Begins Operations in North America

IONNA is a joint venture between BMW, GM, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
BorgWarner Strengthens eMotor Business with XPeng

The company’s eMotor rotor will be used on the X9 MPV, as well as XPeng’s next electric B-class sedan.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

EV Cooling Systems

The large batteries that EVs carry need to be maintained within a specific temperature range for optimal performance.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Honda’s Cumulative EV Sales Tick Past the 1 Million Mark

The automaker says it has a vision to make battery-electric and fuel-cell electric vehicles represent 100% of its new vehicle sales by 2040.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Toyota Bringing Battery EV Production to Kentucky

It will invest $1.3 billion at its flagship Kentucky facility for future electrification efforts, including assembly of an all-new, three-row battery electric SUV for the U.S. market.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
New Hyundai/Kia Air Skirt Helps to Maximize EV Range

The Active Air Skirt (AAS) helps improve driving range and stability of EVs, the companies said.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff