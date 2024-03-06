Karma Automotive Launches All-Electric Sedan

Ultra-luxury-vehicle manufacturer Karma Automotive recently debuted its first all-electric sedan Saturday.

“The Gyesera is an exotic battery-electric vehicle that blends aesthetics, craftsmanship, driving dynamics, comfort and quality,” said Karma Vice President, Global Design Michelle Christensen. “It’s beautiful, has a lower nose for a dynamic, faster feel, and it provides the most visceral canyon carving experience.”

The Gyesera introduction comes on the heels of the November 2023 world debut of the Karma Kaveya Super Coupe.

“The Gyesera, with its modern look, feel and superior performance, is our bridge to the future – the embodiment of Karma’s revitalized corporate direction,” Karma President Marques McCammon said. “It’s for a market segment that wants a beautiful exotic performance sedan with unique character … that’s pure EV.

“Karma is distinctive because we are the only U.S. ultra-luxury vehicle manufacturer. The Gyesera is distinctive because the powertrain calibration is different, the software that drives the system is different – especially 0-60 speeds – the cornering is different and the chassis setup is different. The Gyesera is unlike any other vehicle.”