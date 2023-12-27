Kia America Delivers 2024 New Year’s Numerals to Times Square

The countdown to 2024 officially began in New York City’s famed Times Square when the “2024” numerals that will light up the sky when the renowned crystal Ball drops and the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve recently arrived.

The “2024” numerals were towed into Times Square by an all-new all-electric 2024 Kia EV9 three-row SUV after completing a coast-to-coast trip that started in Los Angeles in late November.

For the fourth consecutive year, Kia America is the Official Sponsor of the New Year’s Eve Countdown “and was proud to once again chaperone the numerals on the cross-country journey that brought the excitement and anticipation of New Year’s Eve to people across the country,” the automaker said.