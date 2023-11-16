Kia EV Models Set All-Time October Sales Record

Kia America announced that its Kia EV models saw a year-over-year increase of 83%, with the EV6, in particular, setting an all-time October sales record, surging by 30% compared to the same month the previous year.

“The upcoming 2024 EV9, set for release soon, has already garnered significant consumer interest with pre-orders, establishing its presence in the competitive electric SUV segment from the start,” Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, said. “We anticipate surpassing our 2022 full-year sales by mid-November, putting us on track to achieve a record-breaking annual sales performance for 2023.”

In October, six models, including Carnival (+172%); Rio (+44%); EV6 (+30%); K5 (+7%); Forte (+5%) and Telluride (+4%), recorded increased sales compared to the same month the previous year. Carnival and EV6, in particular, achieved their highest October sales records, and Kia’s SUV lineup accounted for 71% of October sales, leading the way in overall sales.

In addition to the monthly sales performance, Kia America announced several initiatives, including: